Area restaurants were hit hard, some more than others, when Gov. JB Pritzker issued the order in March for Illinois residents to stay home and closing “non-essential” businesses.
Some restaurants had to get creative just to generate some kind of income to keep paying their employees.
Niemerg’s Restaurant in Effingham provided catering.
“Overnight we actually came up with a drive-thru concept,” Niemerg’s Co-owner Lucas Sandschafer said. “We ran out to Menard’s and bought 100-foot long patch cables, we got our computers on a couple of carts and wheeled them out to the front, then put up one of those football tents and started running a drive-thru in the front parking lot.”
Lucas and Jason Sandschafer admit they had a lot to learn.
“The drive-thru business is a lot harder than anyone would have imagined when you don’t have the right infrastructure,” Lucas Sandschafer said.
The Sandschafers had another idea, too.
“We called it a ‘pop-up’ grocery store, selling toilet paper, milk and we still have some of the items still available,” Lucas Sandschafer said. “We did that as a public service at close to cost just to help out the community.”
He said the innovation allowed customers to get their essentials in their car as an alternative to having to go through a store. Sandschafer said people also bought bulk meat and potatoes to make their own meal as an alternative to dining in a restaurant.
He said they applied for federal Paycheck Protection funds to provide their employees with some kind of income because they could not longer provide a traditional dining experience. While employees such as waitresses and cooks were not able to do their traditional serving duties inside the restaurant, they kept their jobs working on improvement projects both inside and outside the restaurant.
“We kept 100 percent of our people employed. We didn’t have to lay anybody off,” Sandschafer said. “We only had a few people who chose not to come back to work.”
“PPP is how we were able to keep everyone on staff,” Sandschafer said. “Whatever money we got was paid directly back to our employees.”
Sandschafer said they did everything they could to keep their employees.
“We have an awesome team that supports us,” Sandschafer said about his dedicated employees. “From the beginning to the end our employees are why Niemerg’s is successful.”
Niemerg’s Restaurant and Catering has a total of 170 full-time and part-time employees. Sandschafer said since the stay-at-home order they have recovered only 70 percent of their normal business while catering is only 15 percent of normal due to COVID-19 not allowing big groups.
Gopher’s Bar and Grill
Gopher’s Bar and Grill Co-owner and General Manager Nick Schuette said he was closed at first before they allowed outdoor dining. Schuette then decided to have a tent erected in their north parking lot to provide expanded outdoor dining.
“Now we are allowed to serve at limited capacity,” Shuette said. “We are doing our best to follow the guidelines that are dictated.”
Shuette said the PPP program allowed Gopher’s to keep his 35-40 employees.
“It definitely helped,” Schuette said. “We were fortunate to bring almost everybody back.”
Schutte said he is seeing a little bit of an uptick in business, but worries that additional state-ordered mitigation might hurt business again.
“Weekends are are getting a little better, but I don’t see things going back to normal any time soon,” Schuette said.
Schuette said they may apply for a Business Interruption Grant.
El Rancherito
At first, El Rancherito restaurant in Effingham was left with only carry-out, pick-up and delivery, according to Manager Juan Angel. He said they were down to three employees before getting PPP money.
Angel said most of his workers came back.
“We have 15 workers now, about the same number we had before COVID,” Angel said.
Angel said they recently took down their tent in the parking lot due to the cooler weather conditions.
Today, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they can only serve have half the capacity they did before COVID-19. Also, they were required to custom fit their booth seating to add a 6-foot divider between each booth.
“I hope everything goes back to normal,” Angel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.