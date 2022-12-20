As people everywhere prepare for Christmas this weekend, Effingham County residents should also gear up for the severe weather headed to the area ahead of the holiday.
According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, the severe weather will arrive in Effingham County Thursday, bringing below-freezing temperatures, snow and high winds.
“Conditions are going to be fine up until basically lunchtime on Thursday. In fact, you’ll probably see high temperatures above freezing on Thursday,” National Weather Service Meteorologist John Bumgardner said.
However, Bumgardner said temperatures are expected to drop significantly as Friday approaches.
“Within the span of about 4-6 hours, temperatures are expected to drop by 30-plus degrees,” he said.
He said the heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon and into the evening. The snowfall will be accompanied by high winds that will cause drifting and blowing, making travel and visibility more dangerous. Snow is expected to continue drifting until mid- to late-morning Saturday as winds begin to die down.
“It looks like by basically lunchtime Saturday the winds should be easing up a bit, and the snow will probably mostly be done by midnight Thursday night, believe it or not,” Bumgardner said.
Bumgardner also said the county hasn’t seen temperatures this low for several years.
“Once or twice a winter it’s common to get negative 5, negative 10-degree temperatures, but the wind chills are really going to be unusual,” he said. “We could have wind chills as low as 30 below zero, which is the coldest it’s been in a few years.”
The National Weather Service highly recommends avoiding travel if possible.
“If people have to travel, just have an emergency supply kit in your car, have a flashlight, a blanket, dress warm, and if it’s possible to avoid travel, I certainly would because if anything happens it’s just going to be way too cold to last very long outside,” Bumgardner said.
Effingham resident Scott Ealy has been an attorney for about 30 years, but he recently began pursuing a career as a weather forecaster. Ealy has been studying to be a forecaster at Eastern Illinois University, where he had the opportunity to deliver a forecast on Sky Watch Weather.
For this reason, he has been following the movement and formation of the severe winter weather heading for Effingham County.
Although forecasting is fairly new to Ealy, weather has always been interesting to him.
“The weather was always important to me,” Ealy said. “I really want to do this as a profession.”
Ealy said whenever he ran or played tennis he wanted to know about the weather and how the wind might impact things.
Although he admits he doesn’t entirely agree with the saying, Ealy referred to a quote that illustrates the importance of preparing for severe weather like the weather Effingham County is expecting this weekend.
“There’s no such thing as bad weather; There is such a thing as poor preparation for weather,” he said.
Ealy said this is one of the reasons why he began pursuing a career as a weather forecaster.
“It’s about telling them the possibility of what is going to happen to them once they step outside the door,” he said.
Ealy said the frigid weather is originating from the Northwest.
“It is a trough that is going to be centered over Illinois and it’s bringing down all this cold air from Canada,” he said. “For those of you like me who don’t really like cold weather, it is killing us.”
The rise in severe weather events like this over the years is deeply concerning to Ealy, who believes climate change is both real and that people on Earth are contributing to it.
“I think we need to be more diligent with some of the things we’re doing that could potentially be causing some of this erratic weather,” he said. “Everything we do has an impact.”
With the abnormally cold temperatures, medical professionals like HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings warn about the dangers of hypothermia.
Jennings described some of the signs that someone is experiencing hypothermia.
“The first thing that most people experience, and we all experience it, is shivering,” Jennings said.
Jennings said the more serious signs follow shivering if someone remains exposed to cold temperatures.
“If someone reaches the point that they’re confused — they’re so cold that they’re not making good decisions — it’s time to come into the hospital,” he said. “Your herald sign is mental capacity, most of the time.”
He noted the elderly and homeless population are at the highest risk considering how cold temperatures are expected to get.
“We’re looking at negative windchills that can freeze skin and actually bring on hypothermia in only 5-10 minutes,” he said.
Jennings said a person doesn’t have to be in frigid temperatures to experience hypothermia.
“Even if it’s warm outside, it is possible to become hypothermic, but certainly the risk goes up exponentially when you start experiencing extreme cold temperature,” Jennings said. “Utility costs are rising, so it will not be unusual at all to find someone with significant hypothermia that’s in their home.”
He said this can happen if someone keeps their thermostat extremely low and avoids wearing warm clothes.
He also noted even if a person has a normal body temperature, frostbite can still occur if their skin is exposed. Body parts commonly exposed are those like the nose, fingers and toes. Although frostbite can be devastating, it is not as dangerous as hypothermia.
He also warns against the popular misconception that drinking alcoholic beverages actually warms the body. It instead causes the mind to become less aware of things like body temperature.
“Anything that affects the mind makes you make decisions that you just don’t realize you’re making,” Jennings said. “It’s a terrible idea.”
Jennings advised residents to stay indoors, find a warming station, and do anything else possible to keep warm in the coming days.
“It simply won’t be safe to be outside without layers of protection for more than even a few minutes,” he said. “it’s time to bundle up.”
Additionally, Effingham County Emergency Management Agency Emergency Manager Pamela Jacobs said the county is going to be working to keep the roads as clear as possible and ask that residents use caution while snow plows are on the roads.
“The Effingham County Highway Department, the township road commissioners and municipality public works departments work very hard to keep our roadways clear for emergency response agencies,” she said. “For your safety and theirs, please do not follow closely behind a snow plow or try to pass one. When the plows are out, stay in and stay safe.”
