As Illinois residents lost an hour of sleep this past weekend to switch to daylight saving time, some local residents say they are tired of the biannual time change that has clocks moving an hour forward in the spring and an hour back in the fall — and hope lawmakers put a stop to it.
Stacy Macklin, a social worker with Effingham School District, doesn’t like the time change.
“It’s too difficult, especially for the kids in school. It’s very hard on them,” she said.
“I’d rather see it consistent all of the time,” Macklin added.
Colby Higgs also doesn’t like the idea of changing time.
“I would hope they wouldn’t do it anymore,” Higgs said. “It just doesn’t seem to be needed in this day and age, I don’t think. We can adjust without it.”
Bob Ballard of Altamont has no preference whether the state moves to daylight saving time or stays with standard time but believes it should stay consistent one way or the other all year-round.
“I just wish they would pick one or the other,” Ballard said. “Let’s stay all daylight saving time or just stay standard.”
A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time, but there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.
Dozens of states are making attempts to end the practice of adjusting the time twice a year, according to the Illinois Policy Center, and Illinois is among them.
The Illinois Senate passed Bill 533 in November of last year that would make daylight saving time permanent. However, the bill is stalled in the House. If the bill does pass in the House and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs it into law, it would still need to be approved by the federal government, according to Capitol News Illinois.
Bill and J.J. Passalacqua believe legislators need to take action.
“I think they should just set it and leave it,” Passalacqua said. “I think the transition would be pretty smooth.”
“It’s losing the hour of sleep I don’t like,” J.J. Passalacqua said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.