EFFINGHAM — Despite less-than-ideal weather, residents from all over lined the streets of Effingham Sunday to watch dozens of unique floats in the annual Halloween Parade.
This year’s theme was cartoons from the 1980s and 1990s.
Bob Camp, his wife, Shannon, and their son, Memphis, attended the parade for the fifth time since moving to the area from southeast Missouri roughly six years ago.
Shannon Camp said she had never seen a Halloween celebration like the parade before moving to Effingham.
“It’s at least a two-hour parade. It’s crazy,” Shannon Camp said. “The first time we came we were like, ‘What in the world? Who celebrates Halloween like this?’”
Like previous years, candy flooded the streets much to the delight of the many children who attended. Memphis Camp said he enjoyed the floats and watching his friends from the Boy Scouts pass by, but the candy was clearly his favorite part of the parade.
Bob Camp said although Memphis is getting older he always enjoys coming to the parade and seeing the excitement of the small children, many of whom are celebrating Halloween for the first time.
“Half the fun is watching the other kids all wearing their costumes and stuff,” Bob Camp said.
“You notice all the kids go crazy over Frisbees or cups, anything besides candy.”
The Camps were one of the many families who refused to let a bit of rain stop them from enjoying the parade.
“We almost didn’t come, but we’re glad we did,” Bob Camp said. “I don’t think the rain slowed it down at all.”
Many of the floats at the parade were modeled after cartoons such as “Scooby Doo,” “The Flintstones” and “Care Bears.” Bob Camp said he enjoyed seeing many of the cartoons he grew up with brought back to life for the celebration.
In addition to the floats, attendees heard performances from marching bands from different schools throughout the county.
Groups and businesses that participated in the parade paid a $20 fee, which will go toward Rotary International’s Polio Plus project that aims to eradicate polio.
