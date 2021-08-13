The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a new dashboard showing facility level data on vaccination rates for COVID-19 as nursing homes throughout the state.
The data reveals that in most nursing homes around the state, vaccination rates among residents are relatively high. Staff vaccination rates, though, lag behind.
In Effingham and its surrounding counties, the trend holds true. The average vaccination rate among the area's 15 nursing homes and rehabilitation centers is 79.6% for residents and just 36.9% for staff.
This data is derived from the information reported by nursing homes to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network.
“To help keep long-term care residents as safe and healthy as possible, we want to make sure residents and their loved ones know the vaccination rates where they reside so they can make the best decision on where to live, and also advocate for increased vaccination rates,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a press release.
Locally, this fact is worrying for Jeff Workman, administrator for the health departments in Effingham and Clay counties.
“Long term care facilities are a major concern right now,” he said.
Workman said the concern is that an infected, unvaccinated staff member comes to work and spreads the virus to residents at their facility, which is particularly worrying as breakthrough cases of the delta variant are causing a small number of vaccinated people to get sick.
The most recent data available shows that in the last week of July, there were only four cases of COVID-19 at area long-term care facilities. All of them were among staff members.
“We always have to worry about an outbreak,” said Workman.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been over 1,000 COVID-19 cases at area nursing homes, split about evenly between residents and staff. Of these, 117, or 21.2% of cases among residents have lead to death. Among staff, only two, or 0.38%, of cases have led to a death.
State-wide, this disparity between outcomes when staff and residents get a COVID-19 infection continues. Half of COVID cases in long-term care facilities since June 12 have been among staff members, but the majority of hospitalizations from people connected to long-term care facilities are residents, according to information from the governor during a press conference on Aug. 4.
“Many of the long term care facilities employees have, themselves, not been vaccinated,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “They run the risk of carrying the virus into work with them. And then, it’s the residents who end up seriously sick, hospitalized or worse.”
Pritzker announced several new mitigations for certain sectors of the state, including a mask mandate for pre-K through 12th grade schools and a requirement that all state employees at congregate facilities, like state-run nursing homes and prisons, must be vaccinated.
The governor also announced that masks will be required for everyone at long-term care facilities across the state.
“Masks are a critical tool to interrupt the transmission of the virus. There is an abundance of epidemiological data to support community masking,” said Ezike when the governor announced that masks would be required for schools and long-term care facilities.
In Effingham, Workman said that long-term care facilities are just one piece of the pandemic puzzle as fall approaches, which also includes kids returning to school and the highly contagious nature of the delta variant.
He encouraged everyone, especially staff at long-term care facilities, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“I fully anticipate there will be a lot of cases, especially when school starts,” said Workman. “I’m definitely concerned we’re about to get slammed.”
