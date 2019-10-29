Residents of Effingham, Fayette and Shelby counties were injured in separate accidents Monday, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said that at 9:20 a.m. in Liberty Township, Candus L. Lorton, 58, of Cowden, was stopped at a stop sign on Fayette County Rd. 3050 North waiting to turn onto Rt. 128 in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse.
Kaylee M. Davis, 22, of Shelbyville was traveling northbound on Rt. 128 and was approaching the intersection in a 2016 Nissan Sentra. Lorton failed to yield and pulled out into the path of and was struck by Davis.
Lorton and Davis received incapacitating injuries and were transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Lorton was cited for failure to yield/stop at an intersection.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident, authorities said.
Later that day, at 1:46 p.m., authorities said Randi N. Feezel, 26, of Vandalia, was traveling west on U.S. Rt. 40 half a mile west of 800th St. in Jackson Township in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
Michael A. Devore, 29, of Altamont, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion and was stopped in traffic for a turning vehicle. Feezel was traveling behind Devore, failed to stop and struck Devore’s vehicle from behind.
Feezel and Devore sustained non-incapacitating injuries but refused treatment; both were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
Feezel was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
