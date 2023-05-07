EFFINGHAM — It was an exciting weekend for Effingham residents — two-legged and four-legged — as local dog owners, along with their furry friends, celebrated the official opening of Effingham’s first-ever dog park.
Area dog owners brought their canine companions to Evergreen Hollow Park Saturday morning for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Evergreen Bark Park in Effingham.
The event included free nail clippings by Pawsley’s Dog Grooming, free microchipping by the Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS), homemade dog treats from Dianna’s Barkery, a raffle and information for residents looking to support the future of the park.
Sasha Althoff, economic development specialist for the city of Effingham, spoke to attendees at the park before cutting the ribbon.
“This is something that a lot of people have worked on,” Althoff said, noting efforts began as far back as 2018.
Althoff thanked a number of donors and groups who have supported efforts to establish, improve and maintain the park, including the Effingham Park District, which will oversee the park and maintain it.
“We appreciate everyone donating and helping us out,” Althoff said.
Althoff said future plans for the fenced-in park that has separate areas for large and small dogs include benches, a water fountain, sidewalks and shade structures.
“This is just one of the first phases of the dog park,” she said. “There’s more to come.”
Jon Sills of Effingham and his wife, Cheryl, took their poodle, Rex, to the park Saturday for the grand opening, but it wasn’t their first time at the park. Cheryl Sills said they have taken Rex to the park about three or four times since it opened to the public in January.
“I think this is great for Effingham,” Jon Sills said.
EARS volunteer Kathy Utz and fellow volunteers Beth Lindemann, Mike Behrman and veterinarian technician Gage Houser provided free microchipping for several of the dogs at the event.
While social media can be a useful way to find a lost pet, Utz said it’s not always effective, which is why EARS goes out of its way to encourage and provide microchipping.
“A microchip is a lot more reliable,” Utz said.
“If we get a lost animal, and it’s not microchipped, we have no recourse,” Utz added.
Some may avoid microchipping their pet because of the misconception the procedure is expensive or harmful to the animal.
“We do events like this for free, and at a clinic, I think it’s like $20-30,” Houser said.
“It’s not very invasive. It’s very quick, and it’s life-saving,” Utz said. “All of our animals leave with a chip. It’s part of our adoption fee.”
Utz said EARS holds multiple microchipping events every year and the event prior to the Fourth of July is the most important because pets are often frightened by the sound of fireworks.
One dog owner who took advantage of the free microchipping event Saturday was Lindsay Miller of Sigel, who brought along her two 8-month-old dogs, Nadja and Sorcha.
“They’re still puppies,” Miller said.
Although Miller lives in Sigel, she works in Effingham and will likely be bringing her dogs back to the park in the future.
“I’m in the area a lot,” she said. “I’m sure we’ll be here.”
A number of attendees also purchased raffle tickets for their chance to win one of several gift baskets donated by local businesses, with proceeds going toward improving and maintaining the park.
Future plans for the park also include a display of personalized bricks.
The Evergreen Bark Park Committee brought the first five bricks that have been purchased to the park Saturday to give attendees an idea of what they will look like and what they might want to include on their own if they decide to purchase one. One read “Love my Danes!” with the names Crash, Crunchie, Crinkle and Luie.
A regular-sized brick with up to three lines of text costs $100 while the larger brick with up to four lines costs $200. To purchase a brick or make a donation to the park visit the Evergreen Bark Park section of the Effingham Park District website at https://effinghamparkdistrict.org/about-us/capital-projects/evergreen-bark-park.
