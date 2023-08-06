Members of the public railed against potential increases to the price of electricity at a recent public hearing before a state regulatory body that has the authority to limit those rate hikes.
The Illinois Commerce Commission is considering several rate hikes, including two by Ameren Illinois, which says the hike is needed to fund infrastructure improvements.
Activists and residents in the utility’s service territory, however, accused the company of corporate greed and of disregarding the needs of the poor.
Ameren Illinois – an electric and gas utility serving downstate customers – has two ongoing rate cases before the ICC. It is seeking an increase on electric rates that could result in an increase of consumer bills as high as $25 per month by 2027. The company is also seeking a rate increase for their gas utility services that would increase customer bills by around $5 or $6 per month starting in January.
A July 19 hearing held by the ICC to discuss the electric case drew about 50 people to the Decatur Civic Center, including Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, several members of the Decatur City Council and people like Richard Peterson, who learned about the hearing on the news.
“I don’t have the statistics. I don’t have the numbers, but I do have the experience and the things that I am experiencing from these high bills and inflation,” Peterson told regulators.
Peterson said he and his wife have struggled since he stopped receiving disability checks.
“It’s very hard. So if you all could just take into consideration when you do your briefs and make your arguments, that people’s lives are in the balance,” Peterson said.
Other speakers at the event noted that Decatur has a higher poverty rate than other similarly sized cities. Decatur City Council member David Horn said the proposed increases could force some in his community to make difficult decisions.
“This has the potential to do significant damage as people have to decide whether they’re going to pay for food, whether they’re going to pay for energy and whether they’re going to pay for medicine,” Horn said.
Others accused companies like Ameren of prioritizing corporate profits over the well-being of their customers.
“I really wonder if Ameren and the other electric providers in this state are really trying to get rich off us,” Debra Sansom, a Decatur resident, said. “If they are, well, just remember, none of us are being fooled by any of this.”
The company, in a news release distributed before the event, said the rate increase will support the long-term goals. Safety, resilience, customer experience and supporting the state’s clean energy transition were listed as the “strategic priorities” of the plan.
In a statement after the hearing, Matthew Tomc, an Ameren official who oversees regulatory policy, said recent increases in energy prices were largely due to power supply prices, which are outside of Ameren’s control.
“That’s why our delivery service proposal is about strengthening the energy grid to improve reliability and make smart investments to get as clean as we can as fast as we can without compromising on affordability,” Tomc said. “Ultimately, a more reliable grid with fewer outages saves everyone money.”
Questions about electrification
Ameren Illinois is also seeking a gas rate increase that has faced criticism from consumer advocates and been questioned by members of the ICC.
In a May filing as part of the monthslong rate case, the five commissioners of the ICC, in an unusual move, directly asked Ameren about the impending effect of “electrification” – the trend toward higher use of electric heating, cooking and transportation.
The company said, among other things, that it was in the “early stage of further examining the role that the natural gas system will play in a decarbonizing world.”
A coalition of public interest organizations, including Illinois PIRG and the NRDC among others, took issue with this characterization, saying the company’s own studies cast doubt on the need for increased infrastructure spending.
“In all of the gas rate cases, there’s a fundamental challenge because the companies are operating on status quo assumptions. They’re trying to spend as much money as possible,” Illinois PIRG Director Abe Scarr told Capitol News Illinois.
Scarr later noted that Ameren’s studies show that “no matter what, we’re going to use less gas.”
In a July filing responding to the public interest organizations, Tomc said that even in an electrifying industry, infrastructure spending is still required.
“No one at (Ameren Illinois) is arguing for the retention of the status quo – we agree that the business is changing and needs to change as we transition into a clean energy economy,” Tomc wrote. “I do not agree that we simply reduce investment.”
Tomc said in a statement to Capitol News Illinois that Ameren supports beneficial electrification and that the company “has a responsibility to meet the energy needs of our customers, as well as our safety and compliance obligations.”
