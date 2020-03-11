The Effingham Plan Commission this week recommended for approval the rezoning of an area near the eventual Meijer store site from commercial to residential.
The recommendation came after the commission heard from K and K Investment Company owner Todd Kabbes, who spoke in favor of the rezoning during a public hearing. Kabbes said the land, located at 2311 N. Raney St., was initially part of the parcel on which Meijer will be built, but land issues caused the store to not need that portion of land.
Kabbes said there is a ravine behind the North Raney Street location and a wetland area that would not be able to be developed commercially.
“Meijer had plans for a little larger store, and then (in) the development of their plans, they had some issues with wetlands, etc. We had actually originally wanted to keep that parcel for residential use, but they really needed it, Kabbes said.
“At the time, their plans were to clean out the ravine and fill it. Because of the wetlands issue, they really couldn’t do that, and they’ve also downsized their store size, which is typical in a lot of their construction now because of the competition in delivery and online stuff. It seems to me that highest and best use of this property is residential.”
The property is currently zoned Class B-5 Highway Commercial, and Kabbes requested the area be rezoned to Class R-2 Single-family Residence District. Kabbes said there is a tree line that wuold serve as a buffer between the Meijer store and the residences.
Kabbes said there are already residences in that area, with Meijer to be located to the west of the property.
City Planner and Subdivision Administrator Greg Koester said while the rezoning does not comply with the comprehensive plan, Kabbes’ testimony regarding the ravine and the tree line buffer is sufficient for the rezoning.
Koester agreed that the ravine would make it difficult for commercial development and that the area is better suited for residences.
“Of course, there’s two competing trends coming together there. At this location, you have the trend of the residential to the north and the east and the commercial to the south and west. This is kind of in the middle,” Koester said. “The size of the property lends itself to the residential versus the commercial.”
Commissioner Mark Thies said he also felt the property would be better used residentially over a commercial use.
“I tend to agree with Todd (Kabbes) that it blends itself well with the surrounding area. There’s houses all around it, and the buffer back there will be ideal,” Thies said.
Meanwhile, the plan commission also recommended approval for the preliminary and final plats of the Northern Oaks Subdivision, which would contain the residential area mentioned above on North Raney Street.
The location was originally part of the Meijer Effingham Subdivision, and the plans presented by Kabbes show the property will be split into three lots on the west side of North Raney Street, approximately 1,000 feet north of Ford Avenue.
According to a letter to the plan commission from Director of Public Works Jeremy Heuerman and Koester, the subdivision has access to street, water and sanitary sewer. However, the sanitary sewer is on the east side of North Raney Street, so Kabbes is proposing to construct a short extension of the sewer to serve the three lots.
The commission also discussed revisions to the future land use maps. Koester said the three proposed revisions would help the future land use maps and a possible TIF district amendment for the area be consistent with each other.
“The changes are along Wabash Avenue and Park Street, the area to the north there. The current future land use map shows that this is commercial. We are wanting to take that back to the low-density residential. There are some low-density residential houses there currently. I think one on the corner has been converted to an in-home business, Koester said.
“The other is the strip along the south side of Kagay Avenue. I believe all of those are currently single-family residences, and we would take that back to low-density residential. The other one is the railroad right-of-way and the Morris Concrete facility shown as light industrial now. We want to change that to future commercial.”
Koester said these revisions would not change the current zoning of these areas, adding that the designations are written differently between zoning and the future land use maps but mean the same thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.