A resident of a St. Elmo home was found dead at the scene of a house fire at 114 South Elm Street on Friday, authorities said.
The St. Elmo Fire Department responded to a call about the fire at 8:41 a.m., where firefighters found heavy smoke with no visible flames, according to Fire Chief Doug Engeljohn.
Engeljohn identified the victim as a resident of the home, but said he did not know the cause of death. The Fayette County Coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy for Saturday.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating.
The St. Elmo Fire Department responded along with the St. Elmo Police Department, Altamont Fire Department, Fayette County Coroner's Office, Fayette County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and Rural Med ambulance.
