As temperatures begin to rise again in Effingham County after experiencing freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend, which created problems for residents and the local wildlife, a heron has returned to its home on Lake Sara.
The great blue heron rescued from Lake Sara on Christmas Day has been released and returned to the same area it was initially discovered by Greg Settle and Stacy Harshbarger near their lakeside home.
When they approached the heron by the shore Saturday, they saw that its foot had become stuck to the ice.
Although they were able to free the bird’s foot, the bird also appeared to have some minor damage to its wings, which likely occurred when it was stuck on the ice.
After Harshbarger posted a photo of the heron and a plea for help on Facebook, Effingham Attorney Scott Ealy, who also owns Kiki’s Paddleboards, put on his wet suit and caught the massive bird. He took it to the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic in Urbana not long after it was first discovered.
On Thursday, a much warmer day than Saturday when the bird was found, Ealy drove to the clinic and picked up the great blue heron, which was discharged after making a full recovery.
Ealy, Harshbarger, Settle, and his sons Wesley Settle, 8, and Jackson Settle, 11, all took part in the release ceremony by the shoreline near the Lakeside Marina on Lake Sara, the same spot where the heron was discovered and rescued just days earlier.
“Welcome to our first ever heron release ceremony,” Ealy said.
When he took the box containing the heron out of his van, Ealy told Harshbarger that she should be the one to release the bird because she was the first to notify the community about the heron’s need for help.
Alongside Ealy, Settle, and Settle’s sons, Harshbarger opened the box which allowed the “scrunched up” heron to fly out and return back along the shore of Lake Sara.
Those watching the release stood in awe as the massive bird almost immediately spread its wings and glided across the water and even applauded the heron’s smooth reentry into its environment.
Harshbarger and Settle’s home overlooks shoreline where the heron was rescued and released, so she wasn’t surprised when the bird flew directly to its usually spot.
“Look at it go. It went to the corner, didn’t it?” Harshbarger said. “It’s really shallow right there, but they’ll fish there and they’ll nest along here.”
Although he was the first to see it, he credits Harshbarger’s Facebook post and Ealy’s quick response for the heron’s safe rescue and release.
After the release of the heron, Settle reflected on the moment he noticed the heron in distress Saturday.
“I came downstairs to do a little work in my robe, and I kept catching this movement out of my eye,” Settle said.
Harshbarger explained that she and Settle often look out there windows and through binoculars at the different forms of wildlife outside of their home, including otters, turtles, and deer.
It was this shared interest in nature that led to the discovery that saved the great blue heron from further injury or even death.
