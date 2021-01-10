SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois House Republican collapsed Sunday during a session of the General Assembly.
Rep. Darren Baily of Xenia was seen laying on the floor of the Bank of Springfield Center, where the House is meeting to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey was seen getting onto a gurney under his own power and gave a thumbs up while being wheeled out.
House Republican leader Jim Durkin says Bailey has been experiencing some “gastrointestinal issues” and hadn’t eaten, which led to him passing out on the floor and hitting his head.
A statement from Bailey’s office said he experienced a minor medical issue Sunday during proceedings of the Illinois House of Representatives and fainted but is now “doing well and being treated at a local hospital.
“He is looking forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” the release stated.
Both Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in tweets wished Bailey a speedy recovery.
Bailey gained notice last year when he sued Pritzker over his stay-at-home order. A judge ruled Pritzker’s orders were legal.
Bailey was booted from a House session in May after refusing to wear a face covering during the first House sessions held early in the pandemic.
Effingham Daily News contributed to this story.
