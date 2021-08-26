It was always the dream of high school basketball players in Illinois through the mid-1990s to play in the big flying saucer they called the Assembly Hall on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
A girls basketball team from Altamont Community High School lived the dream in 1981, when their team made it to the Elite Eight. As people in Altamont look back on their city's 150 years of history, members of that team and its fans are nostalgic.
There were two IHSA basketball classes at the time: Class A for small schools and Class AA for large schools. The IHSA two-class system was designed to allow smaller schools a chance to experience a state basketball championship. The school enrollment limit varied over the years and was later split into more classes based on school enrollment.
While in the two class system, the Altamont girls had to battle their way up through larger schools than the class system IHSA has in place today. Their first challenge was in the Regional IHSA Girls Class A basketball tournament in Vandalia, where the girls brought home with the regional plaque defeating Greenville High School 46-44 in the championship game.
Then it was onto the sectional championship, taking a 54-51 win over Newton and a win over Kinmundy 65-46 to secure their place in the supersectional game and becoming part of the IHSA Class A Girls “Sweet 16.”
Kristi (Goers) Lange and her twin sister, Karla (Goers) McGinnis, were starters on the 1981 team. Kristi (Goers) Lange said there are four girls from the team living in Altamont today: herself, Karla (Goers) McGinnis, Pam (Berg) Kepley and Lois (Milleville) Phillips.
“I always thought we were a decent team the whole season and everybody really enjoyed playing,” Lange said. “We had good camaraderie and we really got along well.”
Lange said the team really didn't think they would go as far as they did.
“We has some really, really close games all the way through,” Lange said. “Newton was suppose to win, but we had a 27 point lead on them. Then they put a press on.”
She said Newton defeated Altamont earlier in the season by 20 points.
“They came back and we only beat them by 3 points,” Lange said.
They captured the single game supersectional by defeating Villa Grove 33-29. The Casey supersectional was their last hurdle, transitioning from a “Sweet 16” team to one of the “Elite Eight.” Altamont was one of the last eight teams in the state competing for the Class A title. The team would make Altamont Community High School history as the first girls or boys basketball team to compete in the IHSA Class A State Basketball Tournament. To date, that distinction hasn't changed.
It was time for their quarterfinal game in Champaign. It was Altamont's turn to make the walls of the great flying saucer rumble.
Lange said they didn't have a large fan following during the regular season, however she said things changed when they entered the state competition.
“When they saw we were winning, the fans really picked up on it,” Lange said. “It was so much fun. Altamont was very supportive during that time.”
Lange's twin sister, Karla Goers McGinnis, also has fond memories of coming to the Assembly Hall to compete in the state basketball tournament.
“I will never forget the feeling I got walking down to the Assembly Hall locker rooms,” McGinnis said. “It was the neatest feeling. I'll never forget that.”
Pam (Burg) Kepley said her greatest memory of being in the state basketball tournament came as she walked into the Assembly Hall at floor level for the first time.
“My first memory of being in the Assembly Hall was just walking onto the floor,” Kepley said. “It felt like I was in the movie 'Hoosiers.' It was like here is little Altamont in this great big place with all of these people here. We just weren't used to that.”
Kepley and McGinnis said they were both spectators at the state championship at the Assembly Hall in years leading up to 1981. Kepley recalls watching Jackie Joyner-Kersee play for East St. Louis Lincoln at the state basketball tournament a year before Altamont made it.
“We thought, wow if we could make it here that would be really cool,” Kepley said.
“Luckily, we had been in the Assembly Hall before,” McGinnis said. “We kind of knew what it was like.... but, to be on the court is a whole different story.”
“It was like the baskets were in the middle of the floor almost because there is so much space behind them on both sides,” Kepley said.
“So, your perception is off a little bit,” McGinnis added.
Kepley said the floor was collegiate size and the team was accustom to playing in gyms with a wall directly behind the basket.
“What a joy it was to be a part of the state basketball tournament it was just amazing,” McGinnis said.
Altamont played the first game of the two-game evening session against Eldorado, which would determine if their season would end or they would be moving on from the quarterfinals to the finals to be held the next day. All teams of the Elite Eight competed the first day of the tournament to determine the “Final Four” that would move on to the championship game the next day.
Lange said she had a lot of respect for the woman who led the team to the state basketball tournament, Coach Tena Krause.
“I think she helped instill confidence in us,” Lange said. “She could be calm in stressful situations and everybody would listen to her.”
“I think she really did a super job,” Lange said.
Lois Phillips said she was not one of the starting five, but did get to play during the game.
“It was so much different than playing at a high school,” Lois (Milleville) Phillips said about playing in the Assembly Hall. “It was a bigger floor and I can remember it was really special. I can remember it felt so great to be able to get that far.”
Eldorado put an end to Altamont's season, defeating them 79-57. ALtamont finished 17-5 for the season.
Phillips said win or loose she thought working their way up to be able to play at the Assembly Hall at the state basketball tournament was something she would never forget in her lifetime.
“I thought is was so cool for such a small town to make it as far as we did,” Phillips said. “We had special warm up suits and it was like we were big time.”
“It was a little overwelming,” Lange said. “I remember we were so focused on the game at that time and wasn't really thinking about all the other stuff going on around us.”
Lange, McGinnis and Kepley have been busy preparing for a team reunion along with coach Tena Krause to be held during the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration weekend. They have gathered memorabilia from their special game in 1981 ranging from game day ticket stubs, warm up suits, programs to a varsity letter jacket bearing the state tournament patch.
“I still have my tennis shoes I wore during the game,” Kepley said. “I haven't worn them since I was in the Assembly Hall.”
Members of the team were: Karla (Goers) McGinnis, Mary (Jesgarz) Ferrer, Pam (Berg) Kepley, River (Deb) Culver, Kristi (Goers) Lange, Mary Ann (Higgs) Spesard, Lois (Milleville) Phillips, Sharon Stivers, Shannon (Stone) Floyd, Jacque (Osseck) Hutchison, Sara (Spilker) Hoene, Manager Chris (Morris) Simcox, Manager Diane Culver, Manager Sheryl (Schroeder) Hendryx and Coach Tena Krause.
The former players plan to hold a reunion over the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration weekend and participate in the Altamont Sesquicentennial Parade on Saturday, Sept. 4.
