Effingham recently lost one if its pivotal leaders. Charles Stevens, Effingham’s mayor for two terms – from 1979 to 1987 – died on Oct. 1, surrounded by his family. He was 80.
He did not run for a third term. During his time in office, he oversaw and helped organize a number of infrastructure and policy projects that helped the city of Effingham grow into the city we know today.
Stevens was born in Muskegon, Michigan and relocated to Effingham in his childhood. He was a member of Effingham High School class of 1957, where he played on the school’s undefeated football team.
“Those were lifelong friendships,” said his wife Nancy, who recounted how much he loved attending class reunions.
After graduating from EHS, Stevens attended Millikin University. After that, he served in the Military Intelligence Division. “He ran a safehouse for the United States Army,” said Nancy Stevens. It was his responsibility to debrief intelligence officers when they crossed German border.
Stevens cherished his time in Germany and traveling there and being sure to take his children, Scott and Sara. His son eventually studied abroad there.
“Of course, Chuck had to take Scott to school in Germany,” said Nancy Stevens.
Colleagues remember Mayor Stevens as a dedicated public servant.
“He dedicated a lot of time to the city,” said Hank Stephens, a sitting city commissioner. “He and I were elected at the same time. He was a very good mayor.”
While Stevens chaired the Planning Commission, he approved a controversial rezoning petition to allow Kmart to build in town. Stephens owned and operated a hardware and floral store in town that may have been impacted by the new store.
“It told me a lot about Chuck Stevens, that he would do something because he thought it was right, even if it could hurt his business,” said Hank Stephens. “He was a man of principle.”
When Stevens decided to run for mayor, he realized he wasn’t a natural at electoral politics.
“He wasn’t a politician. I ended up writing the speeches!” Nancy Stevens said. He leaned on her in the campaign, telling her at the time, “all I want to do is do the job.”
Once he was elected, Stevens oversaw several projects while mayor that have deeply affected the city.
“He was mayor when we did our first Tax Increment Financing district,” said Stephens.
TIF districts are now a common tool in development law, but in 1986, when Effingham was one of the first municipalities to implement them, they were an innovation. It allowed the city to collect property and sales tax in order to fund infrastructure and development projects within the district, which covers much of the eastern part of the city.
The taxing district has funded several projects, including the city’s water treatment plant, which has allowed to the city to keep water costs lower than they otherwise would have been, according to Steve Miller, the current city administrator.
“It’s been instrumental in all of the past economic development projects that the city has been involved in, along with several infrastructure projects,” said Miller. That TIF district will expire in 2021, with the last of the funds that it generated being disbursed in 2022.
Even as he worked to build infrastructure, Stevens’ values didn’t leave. According to his wife, when he was elected mayor, he told the liquor commissioner that she was buying liquor wholesale for long weekends with her friends, which is technically not allowed.
Eventually, the Stevens moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona to get away from Illinois’ weather. There, they found opportunities for hiking and golf, and new friends, whom Charles loved dearly.
There will be a celebration of life in Fountain Hills in late 2020 and another in Effingham sometime in the spring of 2021.
“He’s at peace now,” Nancy Stevens said. “The whole football team is together, playing up there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.