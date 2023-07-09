TEUTOPOLIS — Organizers are still counting the tens of thousands of dollars in donations made from the 2023 Relay for Life event at Teutopolis Junior High School, where survivors, caregivers and supporters from across Effingham County united to benefit a movement that has long been there for many during their most difficult moments.
This year’s motto, “Ho Ho Hoping for a Cure,” reflected the Christmas theme chosen by organizers for this year’s event.
According to Ron Mietzner, who led the event for the 11th time Friday, Relay for Life of Effingham County had collected a total of $71,000 before the survivor ceremony and lap had even taken place, just $9,000 shy of the $80,000 goal.
“We’ll make it, no problem,” Mietzner said.
That didn’t include additional funds collected later in the evening or from the silent auction, which will remain available at 32auctions.com until Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m.
Mietzner said the money raised from the event allows Relay for Life to continue providing life-changing services to survivors, particularly those undergoing treatment who receive free hotel rooms and are able to stay at the Hope Lodge in St. Louis, which allows patients to stay within walking distance of their treatment centers.
“It’s a wonderful event,” Mietzner said.
Mietzner encourages others to join the Relay for Life movement if they haven’t already.
“It turned my darkness into light,” he said. “Give your time to somebody. It’ll be your light.
During the event, “proud” two-time cancer survivor Jodi Waymoth of Effingham shared her story with the crowd.
Waymoth was first diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in 2006 at the age of 30.
“I had been experiencing some nagging symptoms that just wouldn’t subside,” she said. “So much of that is a blur, but I can tell you that God cried all the way home with me that day.”
She said the diagnosis was made even more difficult by the fact that she and her husband, Jeff, had “big plans,” a new home and children ages 1 and 3.
“We were living out our dream, just having built a new home,” Waymoth said.
She eventually became cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery. She said she wouldn’t have been able to make it through such a tough time if it weren’t for the support of the community and her family, particularity her husband.
Unfortunately, it was just two years later, in 2008, when she would discover a lump in her breast, which led to her being diagnosed with stage two triple negative BRCA1 breast cancer.
She received a double mastectomy, underwent reconstructive surgery and received more chemotherapy.
Waymoth has been free of cancer for more than a decade now.
“Once again, by the grace of God alone, I am here to tell my story and to give hope and encouragement and comfort to everyone out there today,” Waymoth said. “Cancer has changed me for the better, believe it or not; memories are sweeter, days are more precious.”
“Whatever your future holds, may you find the blessings in your battle and live life richer because of everything you had to endure,” she added.
2022 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Anna Carrell also spoke during the Relay for Life event Friday, offering words of encouragement to attendees and sharing her story as a caregiver to her father, who passed away in April of 2022 after a hard-fought battle with colon cancer.
“Being a 17-year-old girl, getting the news that your father was diagnosed with cancer was a tough reality to accept,” she said. “You’re old enough to understand but not educated enough to know what to do. The next few months and years were filled with treatments, surgeries, tears and lots of pain, all of which seems like a blur now.”
She explained why it is sometimes difficult to act as a caregiver, especially when it’s for a close loved one.
“Not many realize how important caregivers are because we are fighting that battle with them,” Carrell said. “We aren’t having surgeries, and we aren’t going through treatments, but we’re scared, worried and, at times, we feel helpless. During those times, it’s important to remember that we’re the anchors.”
Carrell reflected on the time she spent with her father and how much he meant to those around him.
“I miss him, and the world misses him,” Carrell said. “The impact that he left on his friends and our family have helped me become the woman I am today as they guide me through life as he would have.”
While many survivors at the event had been recently diagnosed, others like Roger Bushur, 48, of Montrose, was just 21 months old in 1977 when he was diagnosed with Wilms tumor.
“It’s a childhood kidney cancer,” Bushur said.
Following the diagnosis, Bushur had to undergo radiation therapy, chemotherapy and had one of his kidneys removed.
Bushur said he’s been coming to the event for roughly 8-10 years. He said he keeps coming back because he enjoys seeing the other survivors and walking the survivors lap.
This year’s event was particularly emotional for Mary Rogers, 68, of Effingham, who discovered just two months ago that her cancer metastasized to her lungs.
In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and just a year later, in 2019, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
“Even my oncologist was in denial,” Rogers said. “After that long of a time, it usually doesn’t metastasize.”
Rogers’ treatment included multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
Rogers came to the event to once again help educate the public by sharing stories like her own and help raise money for Relay for Life, which has benefited her, having stayed at the Hope Lodge in St. Louis for five days during her treatment.
She also sees the event as a way for her to “bless other people who’ve just been diagnosed.”
