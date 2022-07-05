Relay for Life of Effingham County is celebrating 20 years this year.
The annual Survivor Dinner was held on June 14 at Christ’s Church on Veterans Drive. More than 200 survivors and caregivers were served.
The Gabby Goat donated the entire meal and Kirby Foods donated the cupcakes and Three Chicks & A Stage put on a performance called the “The Wrong Number.”
Below is the schedule for this year’s Relay for Life on Friday, July 8, at Teutopolis Junior High School:
4 p.m. — Fundraising tent opens.
5 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies: Invocation by Patti Chapman, Crossroads Church; National Anthem by Bailey Niccum; Effingham VFW Post 1769, Effingham American Legion Post 120 and DAV Chapter 7 will present the colors.
6 p.m. — Survivor Ceremony and Survivor Lap
6:45 p.m. — Cayla’s Power Tumbling performance
7:10 p.m. — Community Support Systems Lap
7:15 p.m. — Entertainment by Sentimental Journey Quartet
8 p.m.— Luminaria sales end; Remembrance Ceremony
8:15 p.m. — Entertainment by Russ Howard
9 p.m. — Luminaria Ceremony
11 p.m. — Closing Ceremony
Celebrate Caregivers
After the Survivor Lap, caregivers are invited to join the survivors. A caregiver is a friend or family member who helped a person with cancer, regardless if they are still with us. It may even be a health care worker.
Attendees are again asked to line the track and cheer for our caregivers!
Remember Luminaria Ceremony
We will take time to remember those we have lost to cancer and reflect on the journey of those who have survived.
As the sun sets, Relay teams help light pre-made luminaria bags that are dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Fight Back
We come together as a community to fight back against cancer. Invite your family and friends to attend the event and support you and your fellow Relayers’ fundraising efforts.
Commit to finding ways to fight back against cancer.
