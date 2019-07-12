Relay for Life kicks off in Teutopolis

The 2019 Relay for Life event kicked off in Teutopolis on Friday evening, with activities planned until the early morning hours on Saturday. This year's event had a 1980s theme.
Danielle Ochs, Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society, said one of the goals for the Effingham County relay is to recognize the caregivers of cancer survivors.
According to the American Cancer Society Effingham County Relay for Life website, the county team had raised $53,423.64 of its $110,000 goal by June 27. Thirty-one local teams of volunteers make up the Effingham County Relay for Life group this year.
Read a full story about the event in Monday's Effingham Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.