Country music artist Wade Hayes is coming to Southern Illinois for a concert to benefit Relay for Life of Effingham County.
Hayes is appearing at Venue 720 in Flora on Friday, May 14, along with special guest Laila Smith, who opens the event at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Concert Event Lead Becky Kinman said Hayes is known for his songs “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancing With You” and “On a Good Night."
There are only $28 tickets available for the show, which can be purchased through eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/venue-720-presents-wade-hayes-tickets-139931808807?fbclid=IwAR0rhEcVRESygFA-p4l9bG5WQoC8uhBsut9bbz9HJth9hG4sZlsFYFy-yCM
Kinman said the tables at Venue 720 are set apart for social distancing.
“Wade is a two-time cancer survivor and has an amazing story,” Kinman said. “He wrote a song after he finished his cancer treatments from a statement his doctor made, 'Go Live Your Life.'”
Kinman said Venue 720 owner Dustin Smith made the arrangements to bring Hayes to Flora to benefit Relay for Life of Effingham County.
“His daughter sang at our Relay a couple of years ago and Dustin approached us to help do a fundraiser for us,” Kinman said.
Kinman said a luminaria ceremony is planned on the night of the concert. An Ibanez acoustic guitar donated by House of Guitars of Effingham signed by Hayes will be raffled. Raffle tickets for the guitar are $20 each. There is also an autographed playbill available for purchase for $25. A 50/50 raffle and silent auction also are planned. McMahon Meats of Teutopolis is cooking pork burgers the night of the show.
For more information or to purchase raffle tickets call Kinman at 217-821-5487.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.