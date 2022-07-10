EFFINGHAM – Friday’s Relay for Life of Effingham County event raised $66,700 as of early Sunday afternoon, according to event co-lead Becky Kinman.
That is short of the $80,000 goal on the day of the event. However, there is still time to reach this year’s goal. Kinman said there is a silent auction that ends Wednesday and some teams are still finalizing their figures.
“So, we will hopefully get to our $80,000 goal,” Kinman said.
Fundraising donations for this year’s Relay are collected through the end of August.
This year marked the 20th Relay for Life event in Effingham County.
“Welcome to the Relay for Life of Effingham County,” Ron Mietzner said to the crowd during the opening ceremony Friday. “Happy Birthday to us.”
Mietzner, who became a volunteer 10 years ago then a lead two years later, has a special year he will always remember.
“In 2018, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer and some people thought I was going to quit. I said, ‘hell no. I’m not going to quit. I’m going to work harder,’” he said. “I had always been the fundraiser and relationship builder and I changed. I changed for the better.”
He said he found his passion and his purpose volunteering for the American Cancer Society.
Kinman has been with the Effingham Relay for the past 15 years.
“I’ll never forget how I got involved with Relay,” Kinman said.
She said a co-worker she knew who she considered her sister suggested they needed to create a team for Relay for Life.
“I said, ‘I’m not running. No way,’” she said. “She said, ‘No, it’s like a carnival. You can walk around the track.’”
That was how their current Walmart Bosom Buddies team was formed.
“My first year I had no clue what to expect at the Relay for Life, but the healing and fellowship I found was beyond words,” said Kinman. “I found the perfect way to fight back in honor of the memory of my mom and now in honor of my husband, who is also a survivor. I had found my passion.”
For Kinman, one of the most memorable moments over the past 15 years was watching Elizabeth Weidner, who died at age 17 last year after a yearslong battle with cancer.
“I remember one powerful moment when I watched our beautiful queen, Miss Elizabeth, as she danced her heart out as her way to fight back,” she said.
Stephanie Smith, American Cancer Society staff partner for the Relay for Life of Effingham County, has been with the American Cancer Society since 2017.
“This mission has been very near and dear to my heart,” Smith said. “I lost my mom to colon cancer a few days after my hometown Relay for Life in 2015 and it was that year I was event lead for my hometown event. It was that year I decided that I wanted to make it my mission to make nobody never have to ever hear the words they have exhausted all treatment options.”
It was her mission to make sure everyone had the chance to fight and survive cancer.
Cancer survivor Renee McClain said her journey started on May 15, 2001.
She had a seizure three weeks before Mother’s Day that year and another the day after Mother’s Day. She went to the doctor, who ordered an MRI. Before she got back home from her MRI, she got a call from the doctor’s office asking that she bring her husband with her to the next appointment.
“I didn’t think anything of it and went back to the doctor’s office,” McClain said.
McClain said her doctor told her she had a brain tumor.
“I didn’t even get to go back home to tell my 15-month-old son goodbye. Not knowing if I would see him again, they shipped me to St. Anthony’s to put medicine in me to make sure I didn’t have another seizure and once the bed became open at Barnes Hospital (St. Louis) I, my husband, my mom and father-in-law took off to St. Louis to Barnes.”
She said a surgeon gave her the option of a biopsy to see if the tumor was cancerous or to go ahead and remove the tumor. After the tumor was removed, she stayed with her parents for two weeks.
McClain said she had 33 consecutive days of radiation treatment in St. Louis followed by 15 months of chemotherapy as a precaution.
“It was a pill that is mainly for brain tumors. So, I was one of the first to do that. So, I guess I paved the way for every other brain tumor person who came along. My son, husband, my mom and dad, my mother and father-in-law and sister-in-law were all a big support,” she said
McClain appreciates Relay for Life.
“Relay for Life is the best thing in the world because you find people you did not know had it and you gain friendships,” McClain said.
Kinman said since the luminaria ceremony was rained out Friday night, organizers plan to feature an online luminaria tribute video to be released at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.