TEUTOPOLIS — Games, food, music and, of course, people mingling were nowhere to found at the Teutopolis Junior High track and grounds for the annual Relay for Life of Effingham County this year.
But COVID-19 restrictions didn’t stop organizers from giving cancer survivors and supporters some type of Relay experience, even with social distancing.
“On April 1, we decided to go virtual,” Event Lead Ron Mietzner said.
While a virtual stage kicked off the annual Relay for Life event Friday, on Saturday survivors and caregivers had the opportunity to gather in a special way — by staying in their cars.
By 2 p.m., cars were lined up side by side in on the north side of the Teutopolis Junior High School track in the park. Everyone remained in the security of their cars with some drivers and passengers wearing masks.
Mietzner said approximately 100 survivors were in the parade and Saturday’s event was their first engagement with survivors this year due to the pandemic.
“Our survivor events are the most important to us,” Mietzner said.
The parade made its way through Teutopolis and back to the junior high parking lot, where a drive-thru luminaria display was set up in a circle of elevated boards held up by cinder blocks so drivers and passengers could read names as they drove by. It was a chance to make a victory lap by car this year instead of on foot.
Six-year cancer survivor Maria Hubbard of Effingham stopped to have her picture taken after her daughter, Ashley Hubbard-Jackson, navigated her way around the luminarias in her van. Maria Hubbard also had three of her grandchildren with her: Alana, Kalista and Aaron Jackson.
“I thought this was pretty awesome,” Maria Hubbard said. “The parade was really touching to see people out showing support.”
Hubbard added the virtual event was great.
“It was kind of a tear jerker,” she said.
Luminaria Lead Amy Hewing was in charge of getting the display finished around the parking lot. She said 180 bags were placed in the drive-thru luminaria.
“I had boys from the Teutopolis FFA helping me this morning to set up the boards and blocks,” Hewing said.
Mietzner said it was strange not spending the entire week at the junior high getting ready for the relay event.
“It’s been really weird out here all week,” Mietzner said. “We’re used to working out here all week before the event.”
Build the Fun Lead Becky Kinman made a special presentation Saturday afternoon to Bring the People Lead Derrick Zerrusen, who was the recipient of the 2020 Cheryl Boone Spirit Award. The award is given to somebody who has done an outstanding job throughout the year, Kinman said.
“We would have not been able to do what we did without this person,” Kinman said.
Zerrusen usually helps decide who gets the award along with the other event leads and was surprised when he received the award. He said he was so busy with the virtual video he never really gave the award a second thought.
“It means a lot to get this award,” Zerrusen said. “It’s a very fitting end to my career with relay.”
He has dedicated his free time to the organization for the past six years.
Zerrusen said this would be his last year working as a lead for the event as he moves from history teacher and athletic director at Chrisman High School to athletic director and dean of students at Charleston High School.
Zerrusen said being a lead for Effingham County Relay for Life is a year-around obligation, adding with his new job and college coursework he won’t have the time to dedicate to the organization like he has in years past.
“With the move to Charleston, there will be a lot more responsibilities with my job, and also I’m going to go back and get my master’s in school administration,” Zerrusen said.
However, Zerrusen said he isn’t done with Relay for Life.
“I just won’t be in a leadership role,” he said.
A silent auction is being held for the Relay event and will continue through 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. It can be accessed at 32auctions.com/EFFRFL2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.