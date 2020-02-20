EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority has taken the first steps in creating regulations for short-term rentals on Lake Sara.
The first of multiple discussions to help outline the regulations took place during a special meeting at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library this week. No action took place on the discussed items, with the EWA board members agreeing to vote once all the regulations are determined.
The board turned its attention to a permit homeowners would require to rent out their homes on a short-term basis. Board Chairman Rob Brown said the permit should be an annual one, with homeowners reapplying every year.
Brown said he calculated a suggested fee for the permit based on a percentage of an estimated 120 days homeowners rent their properties in a year at $150 per night. That would equal $18,000 in income.
Brown suggested a $2,000 permit fee, which would be around 11 percent of a homeowner's estimated income off their rental if Brown's number of days and cost per night are used. Board Trustee Jim Boos said perhaps a $500 fee would be a good starting point, but Brown found that amount to be too low.
"I definitely think $500 is too low. I can come down from $2,000, but I don't think $2,000 is — for somebody who's actively advertising and marketing it and renting it regularly — that much. But it's significant enough to where somebody's going to do everything they can to comply with our other regulations," Brown said.
Brown said he could come down to $1,500 for the permit fee, but felt it could not go lower than that. He added that the permit fee would have to be competitive with what Anthony Acres pays to the water authority to make it fair for that entity.
The board members agreed that if a homeowner advertises on a website such as Airbnb or VRBO, they will be required to have a permit for their short-term rental. This would exclude those who own properties on the lake and want to host family for a weekend or two.
Brown said the water authority could determine if a homeowner is advertising online by checking such websites from time to time.
As for the content of the permit, Boos said it should contain contact information for whomever oversees the rental, whether that be the homeowner or a property manager. He said this person should be accessible 24 hours a day; Trustee Chris Kabbes added that a second, back-up contact should also be included.
The board also discussed the maximum number of guests allowed in a rental. Board attorney Tony Siemer read from regulations from a comparable community, which allowed two adults per bedroom.
Siemer said there should be more leniency for the Lake Sara short-term rentals.
"I think you would have to give them a little more leeway than that, such as two adults per bedroom plus maybe four kids," Siemer said.
The board agreed, with Brown suggesting a maximum of six adults and no limit on the number of children, regardless of the number of bedrooms.
The board also discussed limiting the number of vehicles per rental to four. Following along with an ordinance recently passed by the city of Effingham, Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks suggested parking should be off the street.
EWA will reconvene at another special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the library to continue discussing the regulations.
