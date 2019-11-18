EFFINGHAM — After giving the public the third opportunity to voice opinions, Effingham City Council is expected to vote Tuesday whether to allow the sale of adult recreational cannabis within the city.
Among the list of 13 action items on the agenda, two are related to adult-use recreational cannabis. The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 East Jefferson Avenue, Effingham.
To speak at the council meeting, one must fill out a speaker’s card in advance of the meeting. Citizens or visitors wishing to address this topic — or any other topic on Tuesday’s agenda — need to submit the card to the clerk 10 minutes before the meeting begins.
On the city’s website, effinghamil.com, is a speaker’s card application that can be submitted online to be acknowledged at Tuesday’s meeting, as long as it arrives electronically before 4:30 p.m. It can be found under the government tab.
There is a five-minute time limit for anyone wishing to speak on any topic.
Tuesday’s agenda includes calling for a vote on prohibiting adult-use cannabis business establishments and also an item that would ask for approval on imposing a municipal cannabis retailers’ tax. If sales are allowed in Effingham, the city would next impose a 3 percent tax. If approved, the council would also enact the city to prepare zoning ordinances and regulations for cannabis business establishments.
This will be the fourth time the topic has come before the city council.
It began on Oct. 1, when representatives of Green Thumb Industries, which operates The Clinic Effingham and has been selling medical cannabis here for three years, initially asked the city to consider approving an ordinance allowing recreational sale of cannabis for adults within the city. The sale and use of recreational cannabis for anyone over age 21 becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. However, municipalities have the power to ban sales within their limits.
GTI has 32 dispensaries in operation across the U.S. Effingham was one of the first to allow medical cannabis sales. It opened Sept. 20, 2016. The company employs more than 1,200 employees in 12 states.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach said he wanted the topic to be over-discussed before calling for a vote. Several community members, as well as several GTI employees, have spoken at the public meetings.
The council also heard from the public and GTI again at its Oct. 15 and Nov. 5 meetings.
Those speaking in favor of adult-use cannabis told how medical cannabis has helped them while fighting side effects of cancer treatment and other ailments; some said it would be an alternative to obtaining a medical cannabis card and less fees. Advocates from GTI stressed how the city could reap up to $1 million in annual tax revenue with the anticipated sales. Others said a vote in support would open more job opportunities for the area.
Opponents of the sale of recreational cannabis include local physicians, who shared statistics obtained from the State of Colorado showing an increase in marijuana-related traffic deaths and emergency room visits; an increase in hospitalizations related to the use of cannabis; and the appeal of gummy bears and lollipops with THC that could end up in a child’s hand. Others in the medical field are concerned about mixing prescription drugs with cannabis. Others simply don’t want cannabis in the hands of more people in the community and more people under the influence driving on the streets.
According to an article by Illinois Policy, published Nov. 15, several Illinois cities have banned the sale of recreational cannabis to adults. Among them are Chatham, Decatur, Marion and O’Fallon.
Those listed in that report that will allow marijuana sales include Carbondale, Danville, Edwardsville, Springfield and Urbana.
On June 25, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which officially made Illinois the 11th state to legalize recreational cannabis. This follows action in 2014 under Gov. Pat Quinn when Illinois became the 20th state under The Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Act, allowing medical patients to use regulated products from licensed dispensaries.
