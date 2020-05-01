COVID 19 has changed our lives drastically in the last month. Children are no longer going to school, millions of people across the country are working from home, millions of others are temporarily without work, and they are looking for an outlet.
Overwhelmed with this life changing event, some people are wishing they could do more to help.
By volunteering with the American Red Cross, you can!
If you are feeling healthy and well, we need volunteers to help support blood donations and deliver critical services to our communities. No prior experience is required, and we offer quick training so you can get started right away. The Coronavirus pandemic has caused hundreds of blood drives to be canceled around the country, but the need remains constant.
Victims of trauma and patients undergoing cancer treatments are counting on all of us to maintain the nation’s blood supply, and the Red Cross is committed to meeting the need. You don’t need to have a medical background to help. We just need healthy individuals who are willing to give a few hours each month to help make our blood drives as safe and pleasant as possible.
As a Blood Donor Screener, you will greet people as they arrive and using our enhanced safety protocols, take their temperature to ensure that no one sick enters the room where blood is being collected.
As a Blood Donor Ambassador, you will greet donors, help them sign in and get a snack after their donation, all using enhanced safety protocols to protect you and the donors, and showing off your great customer service attitude to make it a positive experience.
For more information, please contact volunteer recruiter Jared Kaylor at jared.kaylor@redcross.org or visit https://tinyurl.com/Blood-Screener-IL to sign up today. The Red Cross Blood Center is located at 603 Eden Ave in Effingham.
