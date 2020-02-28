The sale of recreational marijuana begins Saturday at 8 a.m. in Effingham.
Green Thumb Industries, the owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, announced Friday the start of adult use cannabis sales at Rise Effingham, formerly called the Clinic Effingham.
This is the sixth GTI store to offer adult use cannabis sales in Illinois. Rise Effingham has undergone significant renovation and expansion to accommodate distinct service areas specifically for adult customers and medical patients.
"We are honored to begin offering adult-use cannabis sales at Rise Effingham and offer well-being through the power of cannabis to adults 21 and over," said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Since opening as a medical cannabis retailer in Effingham in September 2016, we have served thousands of patients and look forward to getting to know our new customers."
GTI began adult use sales at Rise Canton, Rise Mundelein, Rise Joliet and 3C Joliet on Jan. 1, the first day it became legal in Illinois. Rise Quincy, GTI's 41st store in the nation and second adult use only store in Illinois, opened Jan. 31.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed having Green Thumb’s medical cannabis facility as part of Effingham, as well as working with members of their team over the last three years,” Effingham City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing to work with them in their role as a great neighbor in our community.”
Kelly Esker, Director of Outreach for Rise, has no idea how many customers to expect on Saturday.
"With the warm weather and sun we will be swamped," she predicted.
Illinois residents can possess 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 mg of THC infused in edibles and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. Non-residents can possess 15 grams of cannabis flower, 250 mg of THC infused in edibles and 2.5 grams of cannabis concentrate.
While transporting cannabis in a motor vehicle, the cannabis must be stored in a safe location, out of reach of the operator. Cannabis must be in a sealed, odor proof, child resistant container. Cannabis cannot be used in a motor vehicle.
Danny Lake, a retired Effingham deputy police chief, is the general manager of Rise. The location has cannabis concentrate, cannabis flower and edibles.
In the first month that adult-use cannabis was legal, Illinois reached nearly $40 million in sales and generated more than $10 million in tax revenue. Experts estimate the Illinois market potential is $2.5 billion or more after maturation.
“Other states will look to Illinois as a model for an adult-use sales launch,” Kovler said. “Many states used the Illinois model for their medical programs, and they will have the same opportunity to use it as a blueprint for legalization as it brings in jobs and tax revenue. The Illinois launch is just further evidence that this is a viable, credible, robust, multibillion-dollar industry forming right in front of our eyes.”
Rise Effingham is located at 1011 Ford Avenue, Suite C in Effingham. It will be open on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
