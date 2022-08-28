SHUMWAY — Pilots and spectators flew and drove into the Shumway "Inner"national Airport over the weekend for barbecue, homemade ice cream, and to look at rows of unique airplanes.
The airport hosts the fundraising event twice a year and according to one of the main driving forces behind the event, airport owner and operator Jack Poff, the most recent fly-in Sunday was the biggest one yet.
“It's gotten bigger every year. This is going to be a record turnout today. I would guess we’ll have probably close to 70 airplanes,” Poff said.
Poff began hosting the events at his airport approximately 10 years ago to raise funds to introduce young people to aviation and help people in the area obtain pilot licenses through scholarship programs.
“We have two of these a year, which are actually fundraisers for the local EAA chapter which is the Experimental Aircraft Association,” Poff said.
Poff said the event is meant to introduce the area’s younger residents to aviation, which might inspire them to someday become pilots themselves.
“That’s really what we’re trying to do — promote aviation for young people,” he said.
A portion of the funds from the event go toward a program created by the Experimental Aircraft Association called “The Young Eagles.”
The program includes events where children and teenagers get the opportunity to ride in an airplane with a pilot. The program recently had one of these events at the Effingham Memorial Airport.
“In June, I think we flew 153 kids from the ages 8 to 17, and we’ll do that again in the fall,” Poff said.
Other local residents also helped with the event.
Local volunteers Emil and Melissa Lagerhausen live and farm on the land just across from the airport.
“We farm for Jack,” Melissa Lagerhausen said in reference to Jack Poff.
They were at the fly-in barbecue Sunday with their innovative homemade ice cream machine they put together with an old water pump and a barrel. The machine is rigged to make 5 gallons of ice cream at a time, which provided plenty of attendees with the cold treat on a hot day.
“Back in the day probably 90% of the work it did was pump water,” Emil Lagerhausen said.
The Lagerhausens were inspired by a Farm Progress Show in Decatur, where they saw the same machine.
“That gave us the idea,” Emil Lagerhausen said.
They began using the machine for their family reunions, but soon found other uses for it, including the fly-in event.
“We always made homemade ice cream, but we always made it with a small freezer and hand cranked it,” Melissa Lagerhausen said.
The Lagerhausens have been providing ice cream for the event for years now, and plan on continuing to do so in the future.
The next fly-in event will be a pancake breakfast scheduled next year on the last Saturday in June from 8 to 11 a.m.
