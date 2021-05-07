In her EDN Mother of the Year essay, Evelyn Gaffin says her mom, Rebekah, is the greatest.
One reason is because she helps her do her homework, which Rebekah enjoys doing.
“We have our own home spelling tests and read books as a family,” said Rebekah.
Evelyn likes her mom helping her because then she gets to spend time with her.
Rebekah is amazed how quickly the Teutopolis first-grader learns new concepts, but admits some days it is hard to remain patient.
“I am so thankful that we are blessed with amazing teachers. I am not sure how they do it all day every day. I think they deserve recognition on a daily basis,” she said.
Another reason her mom is the greatest is she’s playful. They play Uno, dolls, tag, Candy Land and Zingo. Evelyn said she likes playing with her because it’s fun.
Rebekah makes it a priority to play with Evelyn and her 11-year-old sister, Elaina, as well as nieces and nephews.
“There is nothing better than to see life from a child’s perspective. The pure joy in the small things help to center me and remind me of what is important. Honestly, the best part of it all is I get to play like a kid too!” she said.
Rebekah admits its been a challenge balancing motherhood and her job as a full-time nurse practitioner, which she enjoys.
“I struggle daily with effectively managing a work-life balance and my husband, Robby, has really helped throughout this process,” she said.
Still, no matter how successful she is in her position, Rebekah realizes she’s replaceable.
“However, my daughters’ childhood is only a finite period that I cannot get back, which helps to balance my priorities,” she said.
Rebekah compares motherhood to a roller coaster full of ups and downs. If she were to humbly give advice to other moms, while noting she is not an expert, it would be to “just enjoy the thrills and joys along the journey.”
Rebekah believes all mothers deserve to be Mother of the Year.
“I feel that our community is filled with many amazing mothers that have been wonderful role models. Motherhood is tough work and we should support each other as best we can,” she said.
Rebekah hopes her daughters feel toward her the same way she does about her own mother.
“My mother has always been there and I can share anything with her. I call my mother almost every day on the drive home from work to vent or share in the successes of the day. She has always been my rock and I cannot imagine life without her,” she said.
As a mother, Rebekah strives to instill in her daughters the Golden Rule.
“Treat others the way you would like to be treated, be kind but do not lose yourself to please others,” she said.
When asked what she cherishes most about being a mother, Rebekah replied, “The amount of infinite love that I never thought was possible.
“I cannot imagine life without my children. It’s amazing to watch these little humans grow,” she said.
When asked what Evelyn likes most about her mother, she replied, “Because I know she loves me and has a big smile.”
