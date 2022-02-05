Readers share their photos after a winter storm this week dumped 8 inches of snow in the Effingham area.
Keep sending us your snow pics for our online photo gallery and your photo may appear in print. Include the name of the person submitting the photo and those in the photo, as well as where the photo was taken. Also, tell us a little bit about the photo. Please include a contact number in case we have any questions. Submit your photos to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
