ALTAMONT — Even though heavy rain saturated the ground Saturday morning at the Effingham County Fairgrounds, it didn’t dampen the spirits of a few fairgoers who really missed the full fair experience due to the pandemic.
“I’m excited the fair is back,” Tara Williams said. “It’s all about the food for me. I really missed the elephant ears.”
Williams was visiting the fair with Marie Sipe.
“I have a grandson showing goats today,” Sipe said. “And I have a great-granddaughter who is really liking the corn.”
A square pit filled with corn kernels much like a traditional kid’s sandbox kept kids occupied under a tent in front of the 4-H Arena.
“She’s loving the corn,” Williams said.
“It’s a good idea,” Sipe said.
Even though there was a low turnout Saturday morning due to the weather, most food vendors opened their doors by noon.
“The kids love the animals and it’s fun seeing all of the families back together again,” Natasha Harris said about the opening of the fair.
Harris came to the fair Saturday with her daughter, Isabella Harris, and son Liam Harris, who also enjoyed playing in the corn pit.
“It’s fun to see the kids playing. I love the atmosphere the fair brings,” Harris said. “It’s nice to see everyone coming together again.”
Ronald Wakefield of Shumway came to the fair Saturday to see the 4-H Boer Goat Show.
“We really enjoy the fair. We come every year. My kids grew up in 4-H and now my grandkids are in it,” Wakefield said.
Meanwhile at the grandstand, the annual Effingham County Fair car show was underway with one major difference this year. Five antique cars were featured under the back of the grandstand out of the rain.
Scattered over the empty field where the carnival rides will be placed this week were red flags that marked the parking line where car show entries would normally park.
“It’s nice to have the fair back open,” Superintendent of the Car Show Jon Becker said. “We usually average somewhere between 55 to 70 cars on the good weather days. Today is just not one of those.”
“This year we had only 11 registrations,” Susan Becker said.
Jon Becker said most people don’t like to get their show cars out when it rains like it did Saturday morning.
“We hold this event rain or shine,” Becker said. “There is no other date during the fair we could reschedule this.”
Of the 11 cars that did show up, Becker said one was from Greencastle, Indiana, and another from the Chicago area.
“I have had a couple of travelers come to show over the years, but nothing like this,” he said.
Rodger Wilson of Bolingbrook found out about the car show through the internet and decided to enter his car. Wilson trailered his 1921 REO 4-door REO Touring-6 car to Altamont for his first visit to the Effingham County Fair car show.
“Two weeks ago today was its 100th birthday,” Wilson said. “It left the factory on July 17 of 1921.”
Wilson said he is the fourth owner of the car and has the car’s history passed from owner to owner from the time it was built.
“The REO stands for Ransom Eli Olds founder of Oldsmobile,” Wilson said. “He started Oldsmobile first and sold off shares of his company to have money to work with. The mistake that he made was he sold off too many shares.”
Olds lost control and interest of his own company and was ousted. He created a new company with a name close to the Oldsmobile name and lost a lawsuit to Oldsmobile, leading him to brand a new line of cars using his initials — REO Motor Car Company.
Olds started making cars using his initials in 1905, according to Wilson. In 1909, REO started building trucks discontinuing the car line in 1936. The truck division made trucks through 1974, featuring the REO Speed Wagon truck that became the namesake of rock band REO Speedwagon in the 1970s.
