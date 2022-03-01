As a matter of public safety, the Illinois Commerce Commission recently granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement requiring the Union Pacific Railroad Company (UP) to install new automatic warning devices at the CH 5/George Waggoner Road grade crossing, located near Shelbyville, Shelby County.
The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices is $367,289. Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95%, not to exceed $348,925, of the costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossing. UP will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices. Shelby County will not incur any cost associated with the safety improvements.
“The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this important rail safety project to move forward, and that is good news for the community and all those traversing the crossing,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
All work is to be completed by Jan. 20, 2023.
