A request from Menard Inc. for a special use permit was unanimously approved by the Effingham Plan Commission and sent to the city council for a radio station tower relocation project on property south of Legacy Harley-Davidson.
This is the second attempt by Menard Inc. as petitioner and Historic Hills, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company, to move a radio transmitter tower broadcasting the signal of WKJT-FM, according to a letter from Tyler Edwards, real estate representative for Menard Inc.
The transmitter is currently located south of the Effingham Menards lumber yard, at the intersection of Avenue of Mid-America and North Raney Street.
Michael Tappendorf, a civil engineer for Milano and Grunloh, represented his client Menard LLC during the hearing in support of the special use permit. He read the Menard Inc. letter written by Edwards into the record. The letter stated the first property they presented to the commission for special permit approval had restrictions that did not allow for the construction of the tower.
The letter from Menard Inc. stated the reason they want to relocate the radio station tower was due to a proposed addition to the Effingham Menards at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America. The letter states by moving the broadcast tower they would be able to add on to their warehouse and lumber yard space.
Paul Gutman, owner of Legacy Harley-Davidson, spoke in opposition of the petition.
“It is a tower that I believe, especially with the (tower) guide wires, will be an unsightly eyesore to the area and especially to my place of business,” Gutman said. “The guide wires basically surround my property and almost infringe upon it.”
He told commission members that there was another 5-acre parcel of property available that might be more suitable for the tower to the east of the property where the proposed tower is proposed to be built.
“I don’t think that is the best use for the space of the property,” said Gutman.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg asked Gutman for clarification how the tower guide wires would infringe on his property.
Gutman said by the drawing he wasn’t sure how close the guide wires would be to his property and would like clarification. He also expressed a concern about how far the tower setback would have to be from his property.
Greg Sapp, station manager for Premier Broadcasting, spoke as an independent witness for clarification about the project details. Premier Broadcasting is licensee of WKJT-FM that uses the radio tower for their broadcast signal.
“The site is being considered for locating our radio transmitter tower and would be relocating from south of Menards to enable Menards to expand. Menards (Menard Inc.) and our owner Dave Ring have been working for a long time on this project. We are on our second site. We don’t have to move, but we want Menards to expand,” Sapp said. “This site was proposed, so we’ve tried to make it work and negotiations continue.”
Paul Gutman questioned Sapp why Menard Inc. didn’t relocate the tower to existing vacant property located between the east end of Menards parking lot and Avenue of Mid-America.
Sapp said he was unaware if the property was considered for the tower placement.
“Cost is a consideration in any project like this. Menards is taking care of the costs of finding a new home for the radio station (tower) since we are willing to relocate,” Sapp said.
