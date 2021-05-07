Out of all the moms in the world, Teutopolis first-grader Alyssa Myers says her mom, Rachel, is the greatest.
One reason is she’s creative. She writes in her EDN Mother of the Year essay that the two do “projects” together.
“She calls almost anything we do together projects,” said Rachel. “We do crafty things, so she can decorate her room, ride bikes, and she really loves to read.”
Alyssa likes doing projects with her mom because they’re fun, and because she gets to spend time with her and make new things.
Rachel loves the joy she sees on her children’s faces when they accomplish something.
Alyssa said her mom is wonderful “because she lets me do everything,” like take her to Teutopolis Treats.
Rachel notes the relationship with her mother has influenced her in raising her own children.
“She always tried her hardest in letting us join all the different sports and clubs to see if we liked them,” she said.
“And always made sure to support us in all of our choices,” she added.
Rachel still seeks her motherly input.
“I call her constantly and ask did we do this as kids?”
As a mother, Rachel has learned you can never do everything or everything correct.
“Lean on your friends and family. It definitely takes a village to raise a child,” she said.
As the credit manager at South Central FS, Rachel said she is fortunate to work for a company that allows flexibility when it comes to family priorities. She balances work and motherhood one day at a time.
“I do what has to be done each day and if something can wait ‘til tomorrow, like dishes, I’ll put it off,” she said.
Rachel stresses to her children that family and kindness are important.
“I try to make sure they are being nice to people since you never know what might be going on in someone else’s life,” she said.
When asked what she likes most about her mom, Alyssa’s simple answer nearly brought Rachel to tears.
“She’s really nice and beautiful,” she said.
