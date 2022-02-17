A Freeman Spur, Illinois, man is in custody in Vigo County, Indiana, after stealing a vehicle in Teutopolis and fleeing area police in a pursuit that ended in West Terre Haute, Indiana, according to authorities.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office received a report of a theft of a blue GMC pickup from the Dollar General parking lot in Teutopolis at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday. A stolen 2004 Jeep Wrangler, believed to have been operated by Jeremy I. Restivo, 24, was recovered in the parking lot. The Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen from Marion, Illinois, earlier in the day.
Effingham County Sheriff’ s deputies forwarded an ISPERN broadcast of the stolen GMC pickup to area police agencies. Several minutes later the Greenup Police Department located the stolen truck traveling through their jurisdiction and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The Greenup Police Department pursued the stolen GMC pickup truck to the Indiana State line and received assistance from the Indiana State Police. During the pursuit in Indiana, the vehicle, operated by Restivo, caused a crash involving an Indiana State Trooper. Restivo fled the area. The Indiana trooper was extricated from his patrol car and was treated for minor injuries.
Indiana authorities recovered the blue GMC pickup truck abandoned in the West Terre Haute area. Restivo went on to steal an SUV in West Terre Haute and eluded police until 2:59 a.m. Thursday when he was arrested by the West Terre Haute Police Department.
Restivo is being held on Indiana charges. The sheriff's office is completing its investigation into the Effingham County incident and expects formal charges to be filed by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office at a later date.
