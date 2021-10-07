A pink ribbon is one of several ribbons painted on the garden tractor Rhonda Curran plans to use Saturday in Beecher City for the Relay for Life Pink Ribbon Pull.
Curran is one of several contestants who will be “pulling for hope” at the Beecher City Community Park starting at noon.
This is the third year Curran has participated in the Beecher City pull for breast cancer. Curran’s grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 88.
“My grandmother was a breast cancer survivor for 10 years,” Curran said.
“When we were trying to come up with a name for my tractor, my husband suggested we name my tractor ‘Survivor,’” Curran said.
The tractor Curran drives was originally a Cub Cadet brand garden tractor. It is now painted gloss black and has a Kohler engine.
Her son, Aidan Curran, started pulling after her father, Richard Cushman, purchased a garden tractor for him.
“Actually, my Dad got me into it,” Rhonda Curran said.
Her father; Aidan, who has been pulling with garden tractors for seven years; and husband Dan Curran, who pulled with antique tractors for 18 years then transitioned to garden tractors seven years ago, were entered in a garden tractor event. When they found out they couldn’t compete in a certain weight class, she was asked if she wanted to drive one of the garden tractors.
“I told them I have no desire to pull,” Rhonda Curran said. “I’m here to support you.”
However, they convinced her to get on one.
“Then I was hooked,” she said.
Curran said five years ago, when she first started pulling, she pulled four times and thought pulling wasn’t so bad after all. Now she has her own tractor. All four family members will be pulling for a cure for breast cancer Saturday on different garden tractors.
“I enjoy this because I can spend time with my family,” Curran said.
“That’s why we started doing this,” Aidan Curran said. He’s been competing with garden tractors since he was 10.
Rhonda Curran said one of the unique things about the family being entered in the contest is they compete against each other.
“My son, Aidan, and his dad compete in 25-horse twins, while my Dad and I compete in the 20-horse twin,” Rhonda Curran said. “Some people don’t understand why my father is at the finish line cheering me on when we’re suppose to be competitors.”
As far as the engine work is concerned, she leaves that up to her husband.
Dan Curran, a welder by trade, creates the tractor frames and rebuilds the transmission while a friend of the family builds the engines.
“I got started building these things and now I like to get out in the garage and build them,” Curran said.
Dan Curran has built at least five tractors for other people in addition to the three in his garage and one work in progress. He said the special seats on the tractor are used to steer the vehicle by moving around body weight when the front wheels are off the ground.
“When you get in a bind, you can slide over on the metal seats and it helps turn the tractor,” Curran said.
For the most part, the engines on the competition garden tractors are stock. The only thing they can change is the cam shaft and the exhaust pipe.
“The mechanical aspects I leave up to him,” Rhonda Curran said.
In addition to her grandmother’s pink ribbon, Rhonda has ribbons painted on her tractor for other family members.
“The white is for both of my two grandfathers, who had lung cancer. The royal blue is for my mother-in-law, who is surviving colon cancer, purple is for my other grandmother who had Alzheimer’s and Periwinkle for my father-in-law who had esophageal cancer.”
Rhonda said her first Beecher City Pink Ribbon Pull was a special one for the whole family.
“I lost my father-in-law two weeks before my first Beecher City pull three years ago. We knew that’s where we needed to be and have been coming every year since,” Curran said. “It was really tough to to go out and pull that weekend.”
This year the pull was set for Oct. 2, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Periods of heavy rain led officials to postpone the race until this weekend.
“We were very disappointed. We were ready to go,” Rhonda Curran said. “We were hoping to take this weekend off.”
Her family is hosting a garden tractor pull called the Fall Shoot Out at Clark County fairgrounds next weekend on Oct. 16.
Weigh-in for the Relay for Life Pink Ribbon Pull starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Beecher City Community Park, with the first pull starting at noon. There will be raffles during the event and food available for purchase by Dad’s Smokin’ BBQ.
Contact Ron Siebert at 618-267-5790, or Cary Moore at 217-433-2482 for more information about the event.
