The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.
The public is invited to attend this ribbon-cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue. Barricades will be removed, and the street opened following the ribbon-cutting.
This new street connects Henrietta Avenue and Medical Park Drive. This will provide a better route to the medical facilities on Medical Park Drive and alleviate traffic from Temple Avenue. The work included sanitary sewer, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, and a concrete street. The project will also include sidewalks as weather permits. This $563,000 construction project was completed by Kieffer Brothers Construction Company Inc. The engineering design and inspection for the project was performed by Milano & Grunloh.
For questions, contact Luke Thoele, City Engineer, at LThoele@effinghamil.com or 217-342-5300 ext. 5311.
