ALTAMONT – A public hearing is schedule for Monday evening so residents can learn more about a Community Development Block Grant application the City of Altamont is planning to submit to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development.
The grant would help finance a sewer replacement project in the northwest corner of Altamont.
Nick Burrus, P.E. of Milano and Grunloh Engineers, LLC and James Patrick, representing South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, will be available to answer questions from community members interested in learning more about the grant and the proposed sewer replacement project.
“It will be a chance for the community to learn about what’s going on with the project,” Nick Burrus said. “And learn more about the grant.”
Monday’s meeting is scheduled to be held at the City of Altamont Municipal Building in the council room, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Following the hearing, Altamont city council members will vote to approve a resolution of support for the grant application during their regularly scheduled council meeting starting at 6 p.m.
