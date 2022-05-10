Public health nurses have been a presence in Effingham since before the health department was voted in by the county in 1947.
Public health nurses (PHNs) usually stay in their positions for many years, as opposed to flitting from institution to institution, or job to job. That’s not because they make top salaries — they don’t. Nor do they have fancy titles or high-tech equipment. What public health nurses do have is wisdom and knowledge, accompanied by a firm conviction about what they do to preserve population health. Their nursing roles are primarily prevention and disease detection.
Prevention isn’t exciting and doesn’t make headlines. When prevention works, something specific doesn’t happen. On the personal level, that can mean a disease isn’t spread, a child isn’t injured, a preemie isn’t malnourished, a pregnant woman isn’t anemic, or an old person doesn’t suffer from shingles secondary to a years-ago case of chickenpox. PHNs celebrate these quiet victories, but they are taken for granted by some members of the public because it looks like nothing happened.
Public health nurses give thousands of immunizations against infections across this country every day, preventing diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, polio and shingles. Without those vaccines, these diseases would be as common as they were in the 1940s when the health departments in Illinois were first launched and publicly funded.
There was little vaccine skepticism in this area then, because children and adults saw face to face the immediate pain and long-term disabilities driven by infectious diseases in their homes, classrooms and workplaces. Children choked to death from diphtheria, were paralyzed by polio, and went deaf due to measles. Mumps left men with sperm counts too low to father children, and people of all ages risked an excruciatingly painful death if a dirty barnyard wound caused tetanus. Treatments of varying degrees of effectiveness were available for all these infections, but local people saw that preventing them in the first place was the best choice.
The other major focus of public health nurses is the early detection of ancient diseases like tuberculosis (TB). When the Effingham County Health Department was created, there was no reliable treatment for TB. X-rays detected the disease, and public health nurses facilitated that radiology. People with active TB were sent to out-of-county treatment centers, or managed at home by public health nurses under medical supervision. Later the TB skin test augmented X-ray diagnosis, and again PHNs were at the forefront. PHNs administered the curative streptomycin when it became available. TB is by no means gone, but it has been largely controlled in this area.
Common sexually transmitted conditions (HIV, gonorrhea, Chlamydia, syphilis and some forms of hepatitis) have circulated among humans for millennia, and are fostered equally by poverty, ignorance and lack of education. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are detected by signs, symptoms and diagnostic tests. STDs are Illinois Reportable Diseases. Hospitals, health care providers (MDs, NPs and PAs), and laboratories are mandated reporters.
These STD reports are confidential and are to be made within seven days of diagnosis. A printable list of STDs and all other reportable diseases can be found on most county health department websites. Without this essential detection and tracking, health care providers cannot successfully treat STDs. Effingham County PHNs can also facilitate STD prevention by providing condoms, upon request.
If you encounter public health nurses this Nurses Week, thank them for your family’s quiet victories — all those things that didn’t happen because of their wisdom and dedication to prevention and detection.
