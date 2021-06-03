BEECHER CITY – A special village board hearing is scheduled Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center to get the input from the community on whether to eliminate the two-drink limit on the current Class B liquor license.
“This is time for community members to get up and make a statement for or against this issue to let their views be heard,” said Village President Rita Sue Felty. “The board will listen to both sides and make a decision later this month.”
Felty said Monday’s special hearing is the community’s only chance to publicly voice their viewpoint before a decision is made. She said the final decision on whether to eliminate the limit on a Class B liquor license will be determined during the regular village board meeting on Monday, June 21.
The Beecher City Class B license is granted to a restaurant for people who would like a drink while eating. A Class B license is only issued to a restaurant and restricts the license holder to a two-drink limit with a meal.
In August 2019, Chris Cripe, owner of On The Rox a bar east of Altamont, requested a Class B liquor license for a proposed new restaurant in Beecher City before she invested $300,000 to construct a new building. The only liquor license available in Beecher City is a Class B license. At the time Cripe applied, there was only one license available, given up by Smokin’ B restaurant. Smokin’ B let its license expire because it wouldn’t be cost effective to hold the license without being able to offer a gaming area.
Cripe’s first proposal was to buy the Smokin’ B restaurant, then she decided she wanted to purchase land and build a new restaurant. Cripe said she wanted to get approved for the open Class B license before she invested $300,000.
The village board moved in August 2019 to adopt a gaming ordinance and made a modification to the Class B license by adding gaming. Smokin’ B wanted its license back since gaming was added to the liquor license during the September 2019 village board meeting. In October 2019, the board approved modifying the ordinance to allow for two Class B licenses.
In September 2019, before approving the construction permit and granting Cripe the Class B license, Village Trustee Dail Schonschack said he wasn’t a fan of the idea of having any kind of drinking establishment or alcohol in town. He said his decision to approve the Class B license was because of the requirement of having a meal with a maximum of two drinks.
Felty said if the ordinance is modified to abolish the drink limit, there would officially be a bar in town.
Felty said she has been hearing both sides of the issue. If someone has something to say, she said Monday’s hearing would be the day to do it.
