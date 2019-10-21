EFFINGHAM — A psychologist will examine the woman arrested in connection with a suspicious package at Fifth Third Bank Thursday.
Diana L. Keen, 58, of Elkhart, Indiana, will be examined for fitness for trial and to see if she was sane at the time she delivered what authorities called a suspicious package to bank staff members last week. Keen’s attorney, Public Defender Scott Schmidt, requested Dr. Jerry Boyd examine his client.
Judge Martin Siemer granted Schmidt’s request Monday and required that Boyd’s findings be presented at a status hearing Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. in Effingham County Circuit Court.
Schmidt said he made the request after conversing with Keen and jail staff about Keen’s mental state.
Keen is charged with giving a false bomb alarm, a Class 3 felony. Her bond was set at $25,000 of which Keen would have to pay 10 percent to obtain her release. Keen is being held in the Effingham County Jail.
At approximately 1:53 p.m. Thursday, Effingham police received a report of a suspicious woman at the bank. Authorities said Keen gave a package to a teller while acting suspiciously, and she subsequently left without identifying herself or doing business with the bank.
Due to the nature of Keen’s behavior, Fifth Third Bank employees notified the police and evacuated the building. Officers observed Keen a few minutes later and detained her for questioning.
As a precaution, Effingham police blocked public access to the bank. Effingham police were assisted in the investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham Fire Department and the Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad.
Bomb technicians X-rayed the package before opening it, and a bomb K-9 searched the area. No harmful materials were located, authorities said.
