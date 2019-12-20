EFFINGHAM — The Unit 40 Board of Education this week heard more about the ongoing renovation at the Effingham Junior High School, which is expected to ease some traffic congestion before and after school.
The board’s Thursday meeting was rescheduled from Monday, due to inclement weather.
The district wants to bid a project that will help with traffic flow of buses and parents coming to pick up their children after school.
It has proposed to build a parking lot in the back of the EJHS for teachers, instead of one to the south of the school that requires teachers to cross the street before and after school and extend the front drive, as well.
“We are looking at taking the existing circle drive, which is asphalt, and replace that drive with concrete and extend it out to Richland, so we can line buses up in the afternoon,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox.
Currently, the buses are lined up at the back of the building and students walk around the track to parent pick up area. A proposed new drive in the back will ease congestion and keep the students inside during bad weather, almost until the parent’s car arrives.
“We would like to add a 74-spot parking lot in the back, at the north end of the football field, but there will still be space for play area and band practice,” said Fox. “This will also be great for event parking and staff parking, too.”
Bus traffic will flow to Richland Avenue. Parents picking up students will flow the opposite direction to Grove Avenue.
District officials hope to have the bids in for this parking project sometime in January. The district is also working with the City of Effingham on the project.
In other matters, the board heard an update from members of the Technology Committee about the possibility of video streaming the school board meetings in the future.
Superintendent Mark Doan explained that if approved, each board member would have a microphone, and there would be a microphone set for the audience. There would be fixed cameras for video and the idea has been investigated by the Technology Committee.
Doan added that technology staff has also reviewed the proposal and agreed it was a reasonable proposal if the board decided to move forward.
The equipment cost is expected to be $6,300 and additional fees are expected with the use of You Tube.
Board member Brad Waldhoff added that the committee looked at hardware options and costs and investigated using You Tube Live as the mechanism for the streaming.
“We had a demonstration of a You Tube Live and actually walked through it and it went well,” said Waldhoff. “We imagine this is something that would evolve over time, but this is a great starting point for us.”
Waldhoff said this is a way to help keep the commitment the board has made to “be transparent.”
Board President Angie Byers said that although she agrees with being transparent, she’s concerned about the spending dollars that aren’t directly impact the students. She said local media gives the board “great coverage” of the board meetings without the streaming.
“I just think there are so many things that we talk about that we need for our students in the classrooms,” said Byers. “While $6,300 doesn’t sound like a lot, but it could be a lot that would help our students in a different way.”
Board member Jane Willenborg said she agreed, but didn’t elaborate.
Board member Robin Klosterman of the options the committee looked at the costs were far more expensive. And while she agreed with Byers in part, sometimes there are things that need to be done that might not have a direct effect on students, she said.
“Some of these were astronomical in price, so in comparison, seems like bargain basement,” said Klosterman. “And this is something we’ve talked about since we first started (on this board). We said we wanted to stream these meetings.”
Byers asked that the matter be tabled until a full board is present. Absent from this re-scheduled meeting were Kathleen Smith and Jill Wendling.
In other matters, the board:
- Hired Lisa Campton, as cafeteria monitor at South Side School; Sharon Poynter, custodian at Central School; and Stacey Huston, secretary at Central School. It also appointed coaching volunteers: Brittany Mooney, EHS Assistant Basketball Cheer coach; Chase Green, assistant EHS Baseball Coach; and Rebecca Quandt, EJHS volleyball coach.
- Accepted three resignations: Clair Monroe, teacher at EJHS; Megan Faber, cafeteria monitor at Central; and Timothy Bright, custodian at EHS. The board also approved several leaves of absences for Penny Deters, Peggy Manley, Vicki Stuckemeyer, Tina Haarman and Cathy Hayes.
- Recognized some science students who attended the Marshall High School Engineering Design competition and placed third as a school, out of 12 schools, on Nov. 21. Ashton Baker, Aiden Beck, Jaelyn Boone, Brady Chaves, Dalton Greene, Morgan Krouse, Zach Kyle, Nathan Lohman, Teagan Maloney, Seth McMurray, Eliza Montgomery, Zeel Patel, Andrew Qiu, Emaan Rauf, Gabe Schuette, Eli Seaman, Rachel Sloss, Olivya Smith, Parker Snow, Charlie Westendorf, Andrew Womack, Zach Worman. The team earned third place out of 12 participating schools; fourth place MouseTrap Car went to Noah Lohman; seventh place Mouse Trap Car went to Teagan Maloney.
- Ault’s EHS students placed in the Association of Filipino Physicians of Southern Illinois (AFPSI) Scholar Competition: First place Dane Seiler and third place Zach Kyle.
- Recognized the junior high girls basketball team for making it to state finals. EJHS 7th Grade Girls Basketball team 2019 IESA State Qualifier included: Coach Mike Depoister and team members: Saige Althoff, Kristen Armstrong, Bria Beals, Jerzi Bierman, Sidney Donaldson, Remi Franklin, Mia Harvey, Emma Jones, Hali Kreke, Melia King, Madison Kirk, Triana Reed, Angeline Rivera, Keley Stone, Hannah Thompson.
- Approved several fundraisers including those by EHS FACS Club, candy and candles sales; Unit 40 Mentoring, at Panda Express (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) for a percentage of sales on Jan 10, 2020; at Culver’s (5-7p.m.) on Jan. 16, 2020; and Panera Bread, (4-8 p.m.) on Jan. 25.
- EHS National Honor Society, selling candy bars; and EJHS FACS will have computer fun survey skills during lunch Jan. 7-Feb. 14, 2020.
