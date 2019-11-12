EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority Board heard from property owners for and against continuing to allow short-term rentals at Lake Sara as the board continued to discuss the issue Monday.
The board took no action. Board Chairman Rob Brown said the board wants to take its time and consider all sides of the situation before making a decision.
"We're going to move cautiously is what we will do here," Brown said.
Dave Hartmann owns a home on the lake and a cottage next door. He and his wife rent out the cottage to short-term renters using services like AirBnB and VRBO; both services connect renters with rental properties and the property owners.
Hartmann said the board has received mostly negative feedback in regards to short-term rentals. However, he said he has not had any bad experiences with renters since opening his cottage to them.
"We clearly benefit personally by having the cottage. We believe that when they're well run, these cottages and short-term rentals are a benefit to the community as well. (It's) helpful to its economy and its reputation," Hartmann said.
Hartmann said he interviews renters via VRBO or AirBnB before deciding to rent to them short term. A housekeeper also looks after the rental property and reports back to the Hartmanns on a regular basis while the cottage is being rented.
The type of renters Hartmann said he's had include couples, families, women vacationing on a girls weekend and more. He said he has turned down renters because of the possibility of parties.
Hartmann described Effingham and the lake community as progressive and knowledgeable in ways to bring travelers into the city and out to Lake Sara. He said short-term rentals on or near the lake can contribute to Effingham's booming tourism.
"The city and its business people have effectively built a net of businesses and amenities that snag travelers off those interstates and get them to spend their money here in Effingham. In our own small way at our cottage, I believe that our cottage is part of and is one of those amenities, part of that net. We are giving people another reason to get off the interstate at Effingham," Hartmann said. "To be clear, our beautiful lake is the reason why they come here. We just provide them with a quaint, quiet and clean place to stay."
Hartmann also suggested the board charge a fee to owners of rental properties or issue licenses based on a lottery system. He said he would like to see short-term rentals remain on the lake.
Phil Meyers read a letter addressed to the board on behalf of his daughter, Amy Johnson. Johnson and her husband own a home on the lake and rent it out through VRBO and AirBnB when they are not occupying it themselves.
Like Hartmann, Johnson said in her letter that she interviews the renters beforehand. She and her husband also travel to their lake home before and after the renters stay.
Johnson wrote that the types of renters is the responsibility of the property owner. She said owners need to speak with renters beforehand to determine if they will be respectful to the property, the neighbors and the neighbor's property.
"A homeowner that rents needs to do a better job of screening their renters and making sure that their neighbor's property and their privacy are respected," Johnson said in her letter.
Johnson's letter also described a term in her own property agreement with EWA, which states owners can rent out their home for no longer than a year. Brown said one issue with the short-term rentals is that this part of the agreement possibly contradicts with another statement in the lease that could be read as not allowing those type of rentals.
Dan Woods lives next to a rental property on the lake and said he's experienced several issues with renters. He said the homeowner is never present at the property, making communicating the concerns nearly impossible.
Woods said he's dealt with loud renters who play music and make noise at early hours of the day. He said renters have also used his and other's docks without permission and have walked onto his property.
His biggest concern, Woods said, is not knowing who is or isn't supposed to be in the rental home because they are strangers. He said he is often unfamiliar with who is staying in the rental home.
Board member John Boos told the property owners and Woods that should the board allow short-term rentals, there would be restrictions on them.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard from Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks that the property on Lot 11 in the Boos and Grunloh Subdivision No. 1 has not been cleaned up or landscaped. Dirks said at October's meeting that the owner did mow but has not cleared bushes and vines that have overtaken trees and the property. Brown suggested the three board members visit the property and look it over before deciding what to do with it.
• Heard from co-chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, Tom Ryan, that so far a total of $600,000 has been donated for the Pearson Peninsula Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.