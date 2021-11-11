STEWARDSON – Progress continues on a project that will give a group of Stewardson veterans a new place to gather.
The Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 broke grown in late August on property donated to them from the First National Bank of Waterloo Stewardson Banking Center in 2019.
Post Commander Joe Vonderheide said since the official groundbreaking ceremony the base of the building — the walls and the floors — have been installed.
“We are going to wait until spring to frame the building,” he said.
Vonderheide is eager to get the project finished.
“Everybody is excited about this,” he said. “All of our Legion members are on board.”
The 40-by-80-foot building will be the new home to a post of 53 veteran members and growing. Vonderheide said the new post headquarters would be handicap accessible with a drive up to the building, a kitchen, handicap-accessible bathrooms and a banquet hall that will also be used for Legion post meetings.
“We’re signing up new members. We are actually one of the only posts (American Legion Post) in the area that is actually growing. Most of them are declining in membership. So, I think we’re doing pretty good,” he said.
The post is currently raising money to finance the completion of the building. The current fundraiser for the building is the weekly Queen of Hearts raffle. Vonderheide said in August they were nearly $30,000 short of the money needed to complete the project.
“Every Friday night we have a drawing at either The Brew Bank in Stewardson or 32 Below Bar and Grill in Strasburg,” Vonderheide said.
The Friday, Nov. 19, drawing will be at 32 Below in Strasburg. Tickets for the Queen of Hearts are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Each week a drawing is held until the queen is drawn, with the winner and the Legion splitting the money. The raffle total is up to $38,980. Visit the Stewardson IL American Legion Queen of Hearts Raffle page on Facebook for more information.
The Legion also is hosting a Building Fundraiser Banquet at the Stewardson Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 26. Only 300 tickets would be sold for the event for a donation of $25 per ticket. There will be a social hour starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by the meal at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ll have door prizes to give away,” he said.
Those wishing to attend the Building Fundraiser Banquet should call 217-994-3384 for ticket information.
Vonderheide said right now the Legion is keeping an eye on lumber prices and does not have an exact completion date. He said once the weather gets nice in the spring, construction would continue.
“We are building this ourselves and by this time next year we hope to have this thing up and going,” he said.
Vonderheide said Legion members will frame up and finish the building. The only part of the construction process the members aren’t doing is the plumbing and electrical work.
“Things are really falling into place,” he said.
