Work on the new and improved Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic continues with a final completion expected in August of next year, according to SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker.
The new clinic being built directly behind the existing SBL Bonutti Clinic in Effingham is a $35 million 65,800-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Peter Bonutti said his goal is to have a clinic where patients have the opportunity to get their diagnosis and imaging on the same day, then return home with a detailed assessment of their condition. He said some patients drive over 200 miles to visit his clinic.
Bonutti said the larger clinic will allow patients to get all medical and rehabilitation services they need in one place — rather than getting an MRI at one facility, traveling for a CAT scan at a different facility and rehab somewhere else. Bonutti said in order to accomplish this, the staff at the new clinic needs to be specialized in several different areas.
One of those service areas in the new clinic will be Physical and Occupational Therapy that will be located in the south wing of the first floor. The department will feature a large reception area, examination rooms, gym and work area for therapists.
The department also features a 20-by-12 1/2-foot therapy pool with a depth from 3 1/2 to 5 1/2 feet. J.B. Esker & Sons did the concrete work for the pool and Hudson Aquatic is installing the liner and equipment.
At the very south end of the first floor is a large room that will be used as a gym and work area for therapy patients. The future carpet design will emulate a walking pathway throughout the room.
One room is dedicated to housing multiple workstations to be used by the therapists working with patients.
The Effingham Daily News will explore more areas of the future Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic in more detail in a future edition.
