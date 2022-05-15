EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Memorial Airport Commission discussed new signage to be placed along U.S. Route 45 last week.
During the April meeting, the commission gave Airport Superintendent Greg Koester a green light to pursue the purchase of a sign from Double D signs of Effingham.
Koester provided an update on the proposed new 4-by-9-foot sign to be placed at the entrance of airport road along U.S. Route 45 south of Effingham. Koester said he would be exploring the possibility of solar options to power the sign before determining the final cost of the project.
Airport Manager Jerry Tate gave an update on the construction of a 112-by-100-foot hangar at the airport by a company named High Flight. The hangar will stand 37 feet, 3 inches high.
“It’s moving along. They have been pouring concrete for the floor,” Tate said. “They’ve poured half of the main floor.”
He said the concrete pour was stopped until they figure out how much room to allow for the door.
“As you can imagine, this is a very big door and it has to be self-supporting,” he said.
Tate said concrete trucks making trips back and forth to the new hangar are using a lane on the west side of current T-hangars, which has started to take a toll on the lane.
“It’s kind of what I expected,” said Tate. “At some point, we are going to have to mend that lane to some extent. I didn’t need the concrete trucks and construction materials running back and forth on the airport (concrete) ramp.”
In other matters, Commissioner Ken Wohltman is checking into the cost of construction and specifications for an eight-aircraft nested T-hangar. A nested T-hangar allows more aircraft per building by stacking the aircraft back to back rather than side by side down the length of the building.
Koester said the estimated construction cost of the T-hangar would be $814,000 and plans are to submit the estimate to the American Rescue Plan Act Fund Committee for consideration. The county committee is determining the distribution of the funds. Effingham County is supposed to receive a total of $6.6 million in ARPA funds. However, so far, the county has received only half that amount.
He said payment to access the hangars if the Effingham County Board approves ARPA funds the project would come from the airport’s $150,000 a year federal entitlement funds. He said currently they have five years of entitlement money ($750,000) built up that may be used for airport projects. What those projects will be depends on whether the county decides to move forward with funding the T-hangar project.
“I would really like to see this move forward,” Koester said.
Meanwhile, Koester said the runway extension project is progressing.
He said the 20% match the county would be obligated to contribute to the two grants the airport received for a runway extension project ($3.5 million) and taxiway ($1.5 million) extension project would be $500,000. Koester said since the two projects were pre-engineered he is prepared to move forward with the help of Hanson engineering when the grant funds became available.
“You have done a good job keeping ahead of the runway extension from having it ready and you deserve the credit for making it happen,” Commissioner Phil Toops said to Koester. “I really appreciate what you have done.”
“Thank you,” Koester said.
Commissioners agreed to reappoint Airport Commissioner Phil Toops for another term. His reappointment is for July 1 through June 30, 2025. The reappointment now moves to the full Effingham County Board for consideration on May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.