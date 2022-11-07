More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home.
Tipsword was a Navy Machinist's Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia during the attack on Pearl Harbor. One hundred six crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Keith Tipsword is scheduled to arrive at St Louis Lambert Airport on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:58 a.m. on American Airlines flight #1362 and will make his way back to Effingham to Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 N 4th St, Effingham.
The procession will exit I-70 eastbound at Effingham exit 160 and continue down Evergreen Avenue, eventually turning North onto 4th Street to the funeral home.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, with visitation prior to service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery, rural Beecher City, IL.
The procession route from the funeral home to the cemetery on Nov. 15 will be: Starting at Johnson Funeral Home, South on 4th Street, West on Evergreen Avenue, South on Keller Drive, then eventually continuing into Route 40 West. Taking Route 40 West to Altamont, turning north onto Main Street (stop sign in Altamont), continue north on Main Street until the stop sign at 1600th Street, turn east on 1600th Street and go approximately one mile until reaching Moccasin Cemetery on the right (north side of road.)
