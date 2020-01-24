Courtroom D in the Effingham County Government Center on Friday was full of family, friends, court officials and probation department staff, all gathered to celebrate the newest graduates of the Effingham, Fayette, Clay and Jasper Problem-Solving Court.
Graduates from Effingham and Clay counties were honored with a graduation ceremony in celebration of their completion of the program that has been around since 2006.
Effingham County graduate Stacy Schuette was among those who completed problem-solving court, something she described as a gift.
“Problem-Solving Court is a blessing,” Schuette said during the ceremony. “It has helped me and my family in so many ways. It’s given me a re-do and a new start to life.”
Schuette told the large crowd gathered at the ceremony that prior to starting the problem-solving court program a little over two years ago, she was living in a halfway house. It was there she saw her two roommates attend a problem-solving court program, prompting her to do the same.
After their graduation certificates, each of the graduates dedicated a bouquet of flowers to someone who helped them along their journey through the program. Schuette gave her flowers to her four children, who she said were her motivation.
“I am the most blessed mother on this planet. I have the most awesome, strong, courageous and brave children a mother could ever have. They are who should be celebrated,” Schuette said.
Schuette was among five graduates from Effingham County and one graduate from Clay County. Representing Effingham County in addition to Schuette were Robert Beckler Jr., Gerald Donahue, Trent Wilson and Garry Wolfe, and representing Clay County was David Windle.
In addition to celebrating the graduates, Friday’s ceremony also honored the late Harold Heth. Problem-Solving Court Coordinator and Effingham County Probation Chief Managing Officer Cheryl Meyers said Heth was always willing to assist the program through his work with Effingham County FISH Human Services and is someone she said the program will greatly miss.
A video presentation featuring testimony from the graduates preceded the certificate presentation. Each graduate told their stories and journey with the problem-solving court program, including what pushed them to get into the program and where they see themselves now that they are sober.
Following the video, Judge Ericka Sanders, the problem-solving court judge, told the graduates and audience that problem-solving court is no easy task and something the graduates worked hard to complete.
“In order to earn the right or privilege to be here today, there is a long list of rigorous requirements that have changed or morphed over the years,” Sanders said. “It requires motivation, determination, endurance, faith, strength they never knew they had and above all, it requires the love and support of others in their lives.”
Graduating from problem-solving court is something the participants should pride themselves in, Sanders added.
“To be sitting here is an honor and privilege and a unique accomplishment. I believe I can speak for the entire problem-solving court team when I say that words are hard to find to describe the pride that we feel,” Sanders said.
As many of the graduates said in the video presentation and in their speeches, each of them were grateful to those who supported them while they bettered themselves.
Schuette summed up her gratitude to the program with a simple “thank you” to the staff and team members of problem-solving court.
“Thank you problem-solving court for helping me change my life,” Schuette said.
