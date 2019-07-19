EFFINGHAM — Christy Litaker of St. Elmo had been waiting for her Problem-Solving Court graduation for two years.
Litaker finally got her chance to walk across the stage on Friday as she and eight other Problem-Solving Court participants graduated from the program at the Effingham Performance Center. The court covers Effingham, Fayette, Clay and Jasper counties.
"It means the world to me," Litaker said of the graduation. "I have my family back, and my kids are my life. I wouldn't change it for anything."
After Litaker received her graduation certificate, she gave flowers to her two daughters in recognition of their help and influence during her journey through the Problem-Solving Court program.
Litaker said she wants to continue to meet with her sponsor and the Problem-Solving Court officials to help her stay on track. Among her goals are getting her driver's license back, going to school and being promoted to manager at Panera.
Much like Litaker, Rayella Denton of Brownstown wants to continue to stay close to the program's key players to keep her on the path of sobriety.
Denton said graduating on Friday was a satisfying end to a long journey.
"I feel like I've finally come to that light at the end of the tunnel. It's been a long journey," Denton said.
Denton said she was especially thankful her father and granddaughter were able to see her graduate. She dedicated her bouquet of flowers to the two of them, saying they helped her the most to get to the graduation point.
The Problem-Solving Court graduates included four from Effingham County and five from Fayette County. Those representing Effingham County were Katy Croy, Daniel Hoyer, Nichole Lopez Galindo and Zachary Painter, while Denton, Litaker, Lyndsay Doehring, Jason Miller and Jessica Wright represented Fayette County.
A longtime staple at the graduation was missing, but Problem-Solving Court Coordinator Cheryl Meyers made sure the graduates knew just how proud Judge Ericka Sanders was of them. Meyers encouraged the graduates to see Sanders, who is battling an illness, as a role model.
Meyers likened Problem-Solving Court to a dance, specifically, the tango. She said much like with the Latin dance, Problem-Solving Court is about keeping with the rhythm of attending meetings regularly, going to counseling and staying "on beat."
A video presentation featuring testimony from the graduates preceded the certificate presentation. Each graduate told their stories, including their breaking points pushing them to get into Problem-Solving Court and where they see themselves now that they are sober.
Judge Kevin Parker told the graduates they should be proud of themselves as going to jail would be much less strenuous than making it through the Problem-Solving Court program.
"As you can see, this is no small list of things they have to do. It takes motivation, determination and perseverance, faith and strength they never knew they had. Above all, it requires love and support from family and friends and the Problem-Solving Court," Parker said. "To those sitting here, this is a huge accomplishment and something you should all be very, very proud of."
Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at kaitlin.cordes@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151 ext. 132.
