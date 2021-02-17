In this still image taken from video, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker presents a remote version of his annual State of the State and budget addresses from a pavilion at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Wednesday in Springfield. Pritzker steeped in and often guided by Illinois history, chose the location to recall that it was an overflow field hospital in 1918 for victims of the Spanish Flu pandemic, and which, starting Wednesday, became one of the state's largest COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Advanced Digital Media via AP)