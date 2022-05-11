Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks inside the Fairview Heights, Ill., location of the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region (RHS) on Wednesday. Pritzker joined the Metro East abortion provider in calling on Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA). Pritzker and RHS leaders also announced new plans to scale capacity for Illinois abortion providers preparing for a post-Roe surge from patients in neighboring states.