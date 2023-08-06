Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the following bill action:
Bill Number: SB1515
Description: Amends the Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act. Places restrictions on the use of Employment Eligibility Verification Systems.
Action: Veto
Bill Number: HB1076
Description: Amends the Counties Code to permit county boards to lease farmland, acquired or held by the county, for any term not exceeding 5 years.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1120
Description: Requires all charter schools in Illinois to include a union neutrality clause in the requirements for their formation.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1122
Description: Creates the Freelance Worker Protection Act. Protects freelance workers from intimidation, harassment, and discrimination from hiring parties, requires timely compensation and requires employers to provide freelance workers with written contracts.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB1187
Description: Makes changes to the nonprofit security grant program requirements, administered by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB1367
Description: Exempts licensed funeral directors and embalmers from continuing education requirements if they have been practicing for at least 40 years.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1565
Description: Requires insurance coverage of vaginal estrogen products without cost-sharing.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2025
Bill Number: HB1571
Description: Creates the Michael Bauer Memorial Act. Adds disinterment into current statute surrounding the treatment of dead bodies.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2039
Description: Creates the Access to Public Health Data Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2057
Description: Amends the Chicago Laborers and Chicago Park Employees’ Articles of the Illinois Pension Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2077
Description: Provides clarification to items within the Dental Practice Act and E-Prescription requirements.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2089
Description: Allows a person convicted of a felony to serve as an executor if certain criteria are met.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB2098
Description: Exempts beneficiaries from the definition of a seller who has both never occupied the residential real property and never had management responsibility for the residential real property.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2102
Description: Allows a health care employer to hire any individual for a position involving direct care for patients and clients who has been convicted of committing certain offenses under law if a waiver is applied for.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2189
Description: Expands access to those who are in urgent need of affordable insulin.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2025
Bill Number: HB2235
Description: Allows school boards to determine the appropriate length of a transportation contract for students to and from school.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2267
Description: Changes the definition of “public health supervision” by changing the federal poverty level from 200% to 300%.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2338
Description: Requires manufactured homes to be removed only by an Illinois licensed manufactured home installer.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2365
Description: Allows for social workers who have taken but unsuccessfully completed traditional examination to use an alternative to licensure for their license to engage in the independent practice of clinical social work (LCSW).
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2500
Description: Requires animal control facilities to waive adoption fees for dogs and cats for veterans, and allows facilities to limit the fee waivers to one dog or cat each in a two-year period.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2528
Description: Creates the Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program and the Hunger-Free Campus Designation for institutions of higher education to help combat food insecurity and provide better access to SNAP enrollment and utilization for students on their individual campuses.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2827
Description: Allows the Health Care Professional Credentials Data Collection Act to allow the form to be collected in an electronic format.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2862
Description: Expands the scope of protections and rights afforded to both day and temporary labor workers.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB2949
Description: Allows staff and children participating in after-school care programs to use epi-pens and inhalers if an emergency arises.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2954
Description: Provides a private right of action for individuals who have been doxed.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3030
Description: In the event that a medical bill is not resolved within 30 days, permits the health insurance issuer, nonparticipating provider, or the facility to initiate binding arbitration for a single bill or group of bills.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3086
Description: Increases certain fees to offset the cost of pesticide misuse investigations by the Department of Agriculture.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3109
Description: Requires the State Medical board when determining mental capacities of applicants for a medical license shall consider the latest recommendations of the Federation of State Medical Boards.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB3161
Description: Amends the Illinois Pension Code. Restores the Chicago Municipal Article to the form in which it appeared before amendment by Public Act 98-641, which has been held unconstitutional.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB3172
Description: Allows individuals to be admitted to an assisted living facility if they require sliding scale insulin administration.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3456
Description: Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to enter a public-private partnership to develop, finance, lease, manage, and operate the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, Illinois.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB3498
Description: Provides debt relief to teachers who missed their original window to avoid repayment of an Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) teacher grant, but later fulfilled their obligations by working with Illinois students.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB3500
Description: Allows, by passage of a proper referendum, the Joliet Public SD 86 to issue bonds with aggregate principal amount not to exceed $99.5 million.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3516
Description: Allows employees of businesses with 51 or more employees to use up to a maximum of 10 days of leave in any 12-month period for the purpose of organ donation.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3563
Description: Creates the Generative AI and Natural Language Taskforce under the Department of Innovation and Technology.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB3570
Description: Requires the Illinois State Board of Education to report (instead of analyze and assess) teacher evaluation data from each school in the State. Makes changes to what data are included in the report.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3631
Description: Prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from retaliating against pharmacists for disclosing information in government proceedings if they have reasonable cause to believe that the disclosed information is evidence of a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB3639
Description: Caps the cost of a twin-pack of medically necessary insulin at $60 for state regulated insurance plans.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2025
Bill Number: HB3646
Description: Amends the Chicago Municipal Article of the Illinois Pension Code. When purchasing service credits from the CTA or its predecessor, clarifies the employees’ salary is at which the credits are purchased is that later of the date of his or her entrance or reentrance into service.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3677
Description: Creates new 3-year licenses for fishing, hunting, sportsmen's combination (both hunting and fishing), and trapping.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3744
Description: Requires CMS to annually report on workforce demographics.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3809
Description: Expands insurance coverage to include therapy, diagnostic testing, and equipment for children who have been clinically or genetically diagnosed with any disease, syndrome, or disorder including low tone neuromuscular impairment.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3892
Description: Authorizes Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to develop a program incentivizing affordable housing that incorporates urban and suburban gardening programs.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0058
Description: Requires State entities to track single-use plastic purchasing beginning in July of 2024 and establish goals to reduce single-use plastic.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0063
Description: Changes the permitting process for billboards regulated by Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0090
Description: Amends the Human Rights Act and the School Code to include legal remedies for racial harassment in school.
Action: Signed
Effective: August 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0183
Description: Ensures that before a student is transferred to an alternative school program, they and their parents must be given information about the alternative school program.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0188
Description: Allows a parent who consented to a health care service to be performed on their child to be entitled to inspect and receive a copy of that part of the child’s medical record.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0195
Description: Stipulates that no petition for guardianship shall be filed for the sole purpose of a student qualifying for additional educational financial aid while their parents continue to support them.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0273
Description: Permits mobile safety inspections for all trucks, truck-tractors, trailers, semi-trailers, buses engaged in interstate commerce, and first division fees and adjusts fees for permits.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0285
Description: Removes requirement that the date a controlled substance is dispensed must be part of the Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP). Requires a dispenser to electronically transmit required information under the Section.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0375
Description: Authorizes the Department of Children and Family Services to develop and implement a safety-based child welfare intervention system centered on child safety.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0380
Description: Allows certain individuals to bring action against a healthcare provider who knowingly used the person’s reproductive material without their consent.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0505
Description: Expands the Home Services Program allowing additional family to serve as program recipient’s provider of care.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0684
Description: Creates the Central Illinois Regional Airport Authority.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0734
Description: Requires school districts that provide 457 plans to make available more than one financial institution or investment provider to provide services.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0764
Description: Creates the Vision Care Plan Regulation Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB849
Description: Reenacts the Blue Ribbon Commission on Transportation Infrastructure Funding and Policy Act and requires the commission to produce a final reports of its finding by January 1, 2024.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0851
Description: Evaluate the expansion of Illinois Century Network (ICN) to public schools, libraries, and state-owned correctional facilities.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1251
Description: Ensures that operators of ambulances and rescue vehicles have training on and make proper use of warning signals.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1291
Description: Requires the Department of Human Services to notify recipients of overpayments of benefits and provides that actions for the recovery of overpayments must commence within 10 years after the first notice is sent.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1344
Description: Exempts reports from the Abortion Care Clinical Training Act from FOIA. Clarifies that the no-cost coverage mandate for abortifacients, hormone therapy, and PrEP/PEP applies to all health insurance plans amended, issued, or renewed in Illinois on or after January 1st, 2024. Allows the Department of Public Health to issue a statewide standing order for HIV prophylaxis to be issued by a pharmacist.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1460
Description: Adds requirements for contracting between municipal governments for road maintenance and repair.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1476
Description: Makes changes to affordably housing plan definitions, plan requirements, and Appeals Board membership.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1488
Description: Puts a 2-year hold on new teachers taking a teacher performance assessment and convenes a working group to evaluate potential teacher performance assessments to replace the current system.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1497
Description: Makes changes to the Nursing Home Care Act as it relates to restraints, drug treatment, and the definition of “emergency.”
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1499
Description: Amends the Humane Care for Animals Act to specify offenses for which law enforcement making an arrest may take possession of a companion animal and adds offenses for which a court may order the forfeiture of an animal.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1570
Description: Allows municipalities and school districts to use design-build processes on public projects.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1665
Description: Prohibits hospitals from using guaranteed income program participation as household income for those who apply for financial assistance.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1674
Description: In Long-Term Stabilization Support Program and the Short-Term Stabilization Support Program settings, provides that an individual receiving program services may request alternate placement when the wants or needs of the individual, as reflected in the individual's personal plan, would be better served in another setting along the full spectrum of care and requires the Department of Human Services to report, beginning March 31, 2025, on the number of individuals participating in the programs and other data.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1701
Description: Creates the Illinois Healthy Soils Initiative focusing on the enhancement of soil health and to improving water quality and agricultural production.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1721
Description: Makes several changes to the Hearing Instrument Consumer Protection Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1772
Description: Creates the Pesticide Application at Schools Act. Prohibits the application of pesticides on K-8 school grounds during the school day when students are in attendance for instructional purposes.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1787
Description: Creates the Rural Education Advisory Council to develop policy recommendations on the needs, challenges, and opportunities of rural school districts in the State.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1794
Description: Requires the Department of Human Services to establish a home visiting program to support communities in providing intensive home visiting programs to pregnant persons and families with children aged birth through elementary school enrollment.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1824
Description: Amends the General Provisions and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) Articles of the Illinois Pension Code. Exempts wage increases above 6 percent or 1.5 times CPI when calculating final average earnings if required by State or Federal law.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1861
Description: Authorizes Joliet Park District to sell Splash Station if approved by board of commissioners.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1872
Description: Removes the fourth year of a teacher’s probationary period to make it quicker for teacher to reach tenure status.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: SB1907
Description: Requires each public university and community college in Illinois to make available emergency contraception through at least one on campus wellness kiosk.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1999
Description: Increases the time from 72 hours to 30 days that a parent who relinquishes their child under the Abandoned Newborn Protection Act may request information about their child.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB2031
Description: Creates the Expanded HS Snapshot Report to better inform the public about what courses are available and the expertise of the teachers who teacher these courses.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB2039
Description: Requires Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and Department of Human Services (DHS) to keep parents of and students with intellectual and developmental disabilities well informed about the PUNS database, and they shall have registration be considered during their annual IEP meeting.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB2059
Description: Extends the sunset of the Veterinary Medicine and Surgery Practice Act to January 1st, 2029.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2100
Description: Amends the Police Officers' Pension Investment Fund Article of the Illinois Pension Code. Updates provisions for the Board of Trustees of the Fund.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2123
Description: 2023 Elections Omnibus package. Makes changes to the Illinois Constitutional Amendment Act, the Election Code, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Act, the Park District Code, and the School Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately, except changes to Section 3-6 of the Election Code are effective January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB2130
Description: Adds anesthesiologists to the definition of eligible health care provider to include them in the grant, scholarship, and loan repayment program for those individuals working in underserved areas.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB2152
Description: Provides that the State Treasurer may manage, upon the affirmative vote of three-fifths of each Board, the State Universities, Downstate Teachers’ and the Board of Investment's domestic and international proxy voting activity and execute required ballots on behalf of the System or Investment Board.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2288
Description: Requires all Illinois public colleges and universities to accept all major course credits approved for transfer from Illinois community colleges.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB2294
Description: Repeals the Illinois Health Information Exchange Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1st, 2023
Bill Number: SB2323
Description: Allows Bloomington Public SD 87 to, without referendum, expend existing fund balances to purchase a building site for the construction of a new school building.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2368
Description: Creates a framework for statewide adoption of recent building code updates.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB2424
Description: Amends the definition of “project” to include land acquisitions by the Department of Transportation or Illinois Toll Highway Authority.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB2034
Description: Creates the Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act. Provides that an employee of a large employer that employs 250 or more full-time employees is entitled to use a maximum of 12 weeks of unpaid leave if the employee experiences the loss of a child by suicide or homicide. Provides that an employee of a company that employs between 50 and 250 full-time employees is entitled to 6 weeks of unpaid leave.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
