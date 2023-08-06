Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the following bill action:

Bill Number: SB1515

Description: Amends the Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act. Places restrictions on the use of Employment Eligibility Verification Systems.

Action: Veto

Bill Number: HB1076

Description: Amends the Counties Code to permit county boards to lease farmland, acquired or held by the county, for any term not exceeding 5 years.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1120

Description: Requires all charter schools in Illinois to include a union neutrality clause in the requirements for their formation.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1122

Description: Creates the Freelance Worker Protection Act. Protects freelance workers from intimidation, harassment, and discrimination from hiring parties, requires timely compensation and requires employers to provide freelance workers with written contracts.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB1187

Description: Makes changes to the nonprofit security grant program requirements, administered by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB1367

Description: Exempts licensed funeral directors and embalmers from continuing education requirements if they have been practicing for at least 40 years.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1565

Description: Requires insurance coverage of vaginal estrogen products without cost-sharing.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2025

Bill Number: HB1571

Description: Creates the Michael Bauer Memorial Act. Adds disinterment into current statute surrounding the treatment of dead bodies.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2039

Description: Creates the Access to Public Health Data Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2057

Description: Amends the Chicago Laborers and Chicago Park Employees’ Articles of the Illinois Pension Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2077

Description: Provides clarification to items within the Dental Practice Act and E-Prescription requirements.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2089

Description: Allows a person convicted of a felony to serve as an executor if certain criteria are met.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB2098

Description: Exempts beneficiaries from the definition of a seller who has both never occupied the residential real property and never had management responsibility for the residential real property.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2102

Description: Allows a health care employer to hire any individual for a position involving direct care for patients and clients who has been convicted of committing certain offenses under law if a waiver is applied for.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2189

Description: Expands access to those who are in urgent need of affordable insulin.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2025

Bill Number: HB2235

Description: Allows school boards to determine the appropriate length of a transportation contract for students to and from school.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2267

Description: Changes the definition of “public health supervision” by changing the federal poverty level from 200% to 300%.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2338

Description: Requires manufactured homes to be removed only by an Illinois licensed manufactured home installer.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2365

Description: Allows for social workers who have taken but unsuccessfully completed traditional examination to use an alternative to licensure for their license to engage in the independent practice of clinical social work (LCSW).

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2500

Description: Requires animal control facilities to waive adoption fees for dogs and cats for veterans, and allows facilities to limit the fee waivers to one dog or cat each in a two-year period.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2528

Description: Creates the Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program and the Hunger-Free Campus Designation for institutions of higher education to help combat food insecurity and provide better access to SNAP enrollment and utilization for students on their individual campuses.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2827

Description: Allows the Health Care Professional Credentials Data Collection Act to allow the form to be collected in an electronic format.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB2862

Description: Expands the scope of protections and rights afforded to both day and temporary labor workers.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB2949

Description: Allows staff and children participating in after-school care programs to use epi-pens and inhalers if an emergency arises.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2954

Description: Provides a private right of action for individuals who have been doxed.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3030

Description: In the event that a medical bill is not resolved within 30 days, permits the health insurance issuer, nonparticipating provider, or the facility to initiate binding arbitration for a single bill or group of bills.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3086

Description: Increases certain fees to offset the cost of pesticide misuse investigations by the Department of Agriculture.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3109

Description: Requires the State Medical board when determining mental capacities of applicants for a medical license shall consider the latest recommendations of the Federation of State Medical Boards.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3161

Description: Amends the Illinois Pension Code. Restores the Chicago Municipal Article to the form in which it appeared before amendment by Public Act 98-641, which has been held unconstitutional.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3172

Description: Allows individuals to be admitted to an assisted living facility if they require sliding scale insulin administration.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3456

Description: Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to enter a public-private partnership to develop, finance, lease, manage, and operate the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, Illinois.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3498

Description: Provides debt relief to teachers who missed their original window to avoid repayment of an Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) teacher grant, but later fulfilled their obligations by working with Illinois students.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3500

Description: Allows, by passage of a proper referendum, the Joliet Public SD 86 to issue bonds with aggregate principal amount not to exceed $99.5 million.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3516

Description: Allows employees of businesses with 51 or more employees to use up to a maximum of 10 days of leave in any 12-month period for the purpose of organ donation.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3563

Description: Creates the Generative AI and Natural Language Taskforce under the Department of Innovation and Technology.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3570

Description: Requires the Illinois State Board of Education to report (instead of analyze and assess) teacher evaluation data from each school in the State. Makes changes to what data are included in the report.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3631

Description: Prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from retaliating against pharmacists for disclosing information in government proceedings if they have reasonable cause to believe that the disclosed information is evidence of a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB3639

Description: Caps the cost of a twin-pack of medically necessary insulin at $60 for state regulated insurance plans.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2025

Bill Number: HB3646

Description: Amends the Chicago Municipal Article of the Illinois Pension Code. When purchasing service credits from the CTA or its predecessor, clarifies the employees’ salary is at which the credits are purchased is that later of the date of his or her entrance or reentrance into service.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3677

Description: Creates new 3-year licenses for fishing, hunting, sportsmen's combination (both hunting and fishing), and trapping.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3744

Description: Requires CMS to annually report on workforce demographics.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3809

Description: Expands insurance coverage to include therapy, diagnostic testing, and equipment for children who have been clinically or genetically diagnosed with any disease, syndrome, or disorder including low tone neuromuscular impairment.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB3892

Description: Authorizes Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to develop a program incentivizing affordable housing that incorporates urban and suburban gardening programs.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0058

Description: Requires State entities to track single-use plastic purchasing beginning in July of 2024 and establish goals to reduce single-use plastic.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0063

Description: Changes the permitting process for billboards regulated by Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0090

Description: Amends the Human Rights Act and the School Code to include legal remedies for racial harassment in school.

Action: Signed

Effective: August 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0183

Description: Ensures that before a student is transferred to an alternative school program, they and their parents must be given information about the alternative school program.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0188

Description: Allows a parent who consented to a health care service to be performed on their child to be entitled to inspect and receive a copy of that part of the child’s medical record.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0195

Description: Stipulates that no petition for guardianship shall be filed for the sole purpose of a student qualifying for additional educational financial aid while their parents continue to support them.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0273

Description: Permits mobile safety inspections for all trucks, truck-tractors, trailers, semi-trailers, buses engaged in interstate commerce, and first division fees and adjusts fees for permits.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0285

Description: Removes requirement that the date a controlled substance is dispensed must be part of the Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP). Requires a dispenser to electronically transmit required information under the Section.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0375

Description: Authorizes the Department of Children and Family Services to develop and implement a safety-based child welfare intervention system centered on child safety.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0380

Description: Allows certain individuals to bring action against a healthcare provider who knowingly used the person’s reproductive material without their consent.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0505

Description: Expands the Home Services Program allowing additional family to serve as program recipient’s provider of care.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0684

Description: Creates the Central Illinois Regional Airport Authority.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0734

Description: Requires school districts that provide 457 plans to make available more than one financial institution or investment provider to provide services.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB0764

Description: Creates the Vision Care Plan Regulation Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB849

Description: Reenacts the Blue Ribbon Commission on Transportation Infrastructure Funding and Policy Act and requires the commission to produce a final reports of its finding by January 1, 2024.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0851

Description: Evaluate the expansion of Illinois Century Network (ICN) to public schools, libraries, and state-owned correctional facilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1251

Description: Ensures that operators of ambulances and rescue vehicles have training on and make proper use of warning signals.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1291

Description: Requires the Department of Human Services to notify recipients of overpayments of benefits and provides that actions for the recovery of overpayments must commence within 10 years after the first notice is sent.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1344

Description: Exempts reports from the Abortion Care Clinical Training Act from FOIA. Clarifies that the no-cost coverage mandate for abortifacients, hormone therapy, and PrEP/PEP applies to all health insurance plans amended, issued, or renewed in Illinois on or after January 1st, 2024. Allows the Department of Public Health to issue a statewide standing order for HIV prophylaxis to be issued by a pharmacist.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1460

Description: Adds requirements for contracting between municipal governments for road maintenance and repair.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1476

Description: Makes changes to affordably housing plan definitions, plan requirements, and Appeals Board membership.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1488

Description: Puts a 2-year hold on new teachers taking a teacher performance assessment and convenes a working group to evaluate potential teacher performance assessments to replace the current system.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1497

Description: Makes changes to the Nursing Home Care Act as it relates to restraints, drug treatment, and the definition of “emergency.”

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1499

Description: Amends the Humane Care for Animals Act to specify offenses for which law enforcement making an arrest may take possession of a companion animal and adds offenses for which a court may order the forfeiture of an animal.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1570

Description: Allows municipalities and school districts to use design-build processes on public projects.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1665

Description: Prohibits hospitals from using guaranteed income program participation as household income for those who apply for financial assistance.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1674

Description: In Long-Term Stabilization Support Program and the Short-Term Stabilization Support Program settings, provides that an individual receiving program services may request alternate placement when the wants or needs of the individual, as reflected in the individual's personal plan, would be better served in another setting along the full spectrum of care and requires the Department of Human Services to report, beginning March 31, 2025, on the number of individuals participating in the programs and other data.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1701

Description: Creates the Illinois Healthy Soils Initiative focusing on the enhancement of soil health and to improving water quality and agricultural production.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1721

Description: Makes several changes to the Hearing Instrument Consumer Protection Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1772

Description: Creates the Pesticide Application at Schools Act. Prohibits the application of pesticides on K-8 school grounds during the school day when students are in attendance for instructional purposes.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1787

Description: Creates the Rural Education Advisory Council to develop policy recommendations on the needs, challenges, and opportunities of rural school districts in the State.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1794

Description: Requires the Department of Human Services to establish a home visiting program to support communities in providing intensive home visiting programs to pregnant persons and families with children aged birth through elementary school enrollment.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1824

Description: Amends the General Provisions and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) Articles of the Illinois Pension Code. Exempts wage increases above 6 percent or 1.5 times CPI when calculating final average earnings if required by State or Federal law.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB1861

Description: Authorizes Joliet Park District to sell Splash Station if approved by board of commissioners.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1872

Description: Removes the fourth year of a teacher’s probationary period to make it quicker for teacher to reach tenure status.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB1907

Description: Requires each public university and community college in Illinois to make available emergency contraception through at least one on campus wellness kiosk.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1999

Description: Increases the time from 72 hours to 30 days that a parent who relinquishes their child under the Abandoned Newborn Protection Act may request information about their child.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB2031

Description: Creates the Expanded HS Snapshot Report to better inform the public about what courses are available and the expertise of the teachers who teacher these courses.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB2039

Description: Requires Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and Department of Human Services (DHS) to keep parents of and students with intellectual and developmental disabilities well informed about the PUNS database, and they shall have registration be considered during their annual IEP meeting.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB2059

Description: Extends the sunset of the Veterinary Medicine and Surgery Practice Act to January 1st, 2029.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2100

Description: Amends the Police Officers' Pension Investment Fund Article of the Illinois Pension Code. Updates provisions for the Board of Trustees of the Fund.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2123

Description: 2023 Elections Omnibus package. Makes changes to the Illinois Constitutional Amendment Act, the Election Code, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Act, the Park District Code, and the School Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately, except changes to Section 3-6 of the Election Code are effective January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB2130

Description: Adds anesthesiologists to the definition of eligible health care provider to include them in the grant, scholarship, and loan repayment program for those individuals working in underserved areas.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB2152

Description: Provides that the State Treasurer may manage, upon the affirmative vote of three-fifths of each Board, the State Universities, Downstate Teachers’ and the Board of Investment's domestic and international proxy voting activity and execute required ballots on behalf of the System or Investment Board.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2288

Description: Requires all Illinois public colleges and universities to accept all major course credits approved for transfer from Illinois community colleges.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB2294

Description: Repeals the Illinois Health Information Exchange Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1st, 2023

Bill Number: SB2323

Description: Allows Bloomington Public SD 87 to, without referendum, expend existing fund balances to purchase a building site for the construction of a new school building.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2368

Description: Creates a framework for statewide adoption of recent building code updates.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB2424

Description: Amends the definition of “project” to include land acquisitions by the Department of Transportation or Illinois Toll Highway Authority.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: SB2034

Description: Creates the Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act. Provides that an employee of a large employer that employs 250 or more full-time employees is entitled to use a maximum of 12 weeks of unpaid leave if the employee experiences the loss of a child by suicide or homicide. Provides that an employee of a company that employs between 50 and 250 full-time employees is entitled to 6 weeks of unpaid leave.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Tags

Trending Video