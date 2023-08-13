Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 1378, which will create the Illinois Graduate and Retain Our Workforce (iGROW) Tech Act to establish a new program that allows students majoring in technology fields to receive tuition grants.
The iGROW program will be administered by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) and will be open to students enrolled in associate or bachelor’s degree programs at public or private colleges and universities. Students in IT fields can receive a grant amount up to the total cost of attendance.
“The talent, creativity and innovative capabilities of tech leaders in this state has propelled Illinois to the forefront of international tech success,” said Pritzker. “Our best asset is our top-tier workforce, and that’s why we’re taking steps every day to push the bar higher and deliver new opportunities for every student. I’m proud to sign this legislation that will train and recruit the next generation of tech leaders and continue growing Illinois’ thriving tech sector.”
Initiated by the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, the program will help increase, foster and retain Illinois’ tech workforce. Illinois’ FY 2024 budget includes an appropriation to ISAC of $2 million for iGROW. The program is set to begin for the 2024-2025 academic year.
